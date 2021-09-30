Citizens Financial Group Names Sarah Lindstrom to Lead Business Banking

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced that Sarah Lindstrom will become Head of Business Banking, effective October 4. Lindstrom will report to Simon Griffiths, Head of Core Banking for Citizens’ consumer bank.

Lindstrom joined Citizens in 2017 and was most recently Head of Retail Network Transformation & Branch Operations. In her new role, Lindstrom will be responsible for helping small and medium businesses optimize their financial performance, growing the business banking portfolio, and further developing the Citizens business banking team. She previously held senior regional leadership roles at Santander Bank and JPMorgan Chase.

“Sarah’s approach to leading the strategy and execution of transformation initiatives at Citizens has been exceptional, including efforts to align with ever-changing customer needs while delivering an excellent experience,” said Griffiths. “We are confident that our customers and the Business Banking team will benefit immensely from her leadership as we continue to grow this important business.”

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

