Mazda Toyota Manufacturing Begins Production on 2022 Corolla Cross

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Joint Venture Company Continues Hiring Push to Exclusively Produce Two Vehicles

PR Newswire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 30, 2021

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the push of a button and an engine roaring to life, Mazda Toyota Manufacturing (MTM) and its over 2,000 team members celebrated the start of production of the all-new 2022 Corolla Cross. MTM, the only North American facility to produce the Corolla Cross, is a joint venture partnership between Mazda Motor Corporation and Toyota Motor Corporation. The plant continues to hire in preparation for production of the as-yet-to-be-announced Mazda vehicle.

Mazda_Toyota_Manufacturing.jpg

"This is the moment MTM and our North Alabama community have waited for since we broke ground in November 2018," said Mark Brazeal, vice president of administration. "We are excited to see Corolla Cross in dealerships across the U.S."

MTM is currently hiring more than 1,700 additional employees to join its existing workforce, eventually reaching up to 4,000 once production is in full operation next year. The plant has the capacity to produce 300,000 vehicles a year, evenly split between the two nameplates.

"I'm so proud of our team members, and I'm excited to continue our hiring plan to add to our MTM family," said Janette Hostettler, vice president of production. "Our team members exhibit a true commitment to safety and quality, and it is a big day for them to watch the Corolla Cross drive off our line ready to be shipped."

MTM's investment increased to $2.311 billion when the parent companies announced an additional $830 million commitment in the summer of 2020. The additional investment allowed MTM to incorporate more cutting-edge technologies into its manufacturing processes.

For more than 50 years, Corolla has been synonymous with dependability, fuel efficiency, safety and value and is the all-time, best-selling vehicle in the world. The all-new 2022 Corolla Cross will join that legacy when it hits dealerships in October. To learn more about the Corolla Cross, read the Toyota announcement.

Production photos and vehicle video are available on the Toyota Newsroom.

Individuals interested in applying for open MTM positions can visit www.MazdaToyota.com.

About Mazda Toyota Manufacturing
Mazda Toyota Manufacturing is a jointly owned-and-operated automotive production plant. The $2.3 billion facility is expected to create up to 4,000 jobs and will have the capacity to assemble up to 300,000 vehicles a year, beginning in 2021.

About Mazda
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

About Toyota
Toyota (

NYSE:TM, Financial) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands plus our 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 47,000 in North America. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks at our 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

Through its Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contacts

Toyota Product
Nicky Hamila
Toyota
469-292-3596
[email protected]

Mazda Toyota Manufacturing
Jessica Luther
MTM
256-278-8371
[email protected]

TOYOTA_MEDIA_RELATIONS_LOGO.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA25121&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mazda-toyota-manufacturing-begins-production-on-2022-corolla-cross-301389046.html

SOURCE Toyota

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA25121&Transmission_Id=202109301145PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA25121&DateId=20210930
