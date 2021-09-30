Bragg Gaming Group to Light it Up! at G2E With Full Suite of iGaming Products

Bragg+Gaming+Group (TSX%3A+BRAG; NASDAQ%3A+BRAG) ("Bragg" or the "Company"), announced its upcoming North American debut at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) on October 4-7 at The Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company will showcase its full suite of iGaming products from recently acquired content powerhouses Wild Streak Gaming and ORYX Gaming, and soon-to-be acquired Spin Games, LLC (subject to regulatory approval), at booth #1616 at G2E.

The Company will Light it Up! with some of the most innovative and engaging Gaming Content for online casinos from its development studios – Wild Streak Gaming, ORYX Gaming, and Spin Games – as well as from a wide variety of third-party development partners including Rising Digital, Galaxy Gaming, Grand Vision Gaming, EIBIC, Free Slot Games of Las Vegas and more.

“Our entire team is delighted to be making our North American debut at one of the biggest gaming events in the world as we introduce our recent and ongoing consolidation of iGaming trailblazers, including Wild Streak Gaming, ORYX Gaming and Spin Games at G2E,” said Richard Carter, Chief Executive Officer of Bragg Gaming Group. “From our award-winning player account management platform to our proven player engagement suite of products, and across our library of the hottest gaming content online or on land, Bragg Gaming is here to light up G2E and the rapidly growing iGaming industry!”

Some of the most anticipated titles on display will be Lucky Lightning™, Congo Cash™, Dragon Power™, Temujin Treasures™, and Amazing Money Machine™ from Wild Streak Gaming, with several of these popular titles also available to play in casino cabinets at the show.

Featured game titles on display from Spin Games such as Get Hot™ and Star Chase™ from their newly released stepper series which comprises a range of Classic Stepper products are sure to be hits. Spin will also debut a new Blackjack product under license from Galaxy Gaming which integrates side bets Lucky Ladies™ and 21+3™ into a single game. In addition, Spin will showcase a new licensed product incorporating the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Franchise as it debuts Ripley’s Big Wheel™, a classic stepper game with a highly successful Trivia module. The recently announced license agreement with Rising Digital will also power new Asian-themed titles including Temple of Treasures™, Dancing Lions™, and Blazing Creatures™.

Bragg is also lighting up the player experience with its newly branded FUZE™ Player Engagement Platform for iGaming, which was developed by the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, ORYX Gaming. This powerful state-of-the-art set of gamification and player engagement tools s designed to enhance the player experience, boost online casino operator KPIs, and increase player lifetime value (LTV), all from a single platform.

The FUZE Player Engagement Platform includes:

Tournaments with real-time leaderboards – multiple types of targeted tournaments, offering a diverse array of entertainment and engagement features. Real-time leaderboards add a social dimension to regular online casino play with dynamic competition campaigns.

Quests – tailor-made journeys keep players entertained while completing challenges and hunting for prizes

Mystery Jackpots – an innovative approach to progressive jackpots that adds excitement and provides additional winning possibilities

Achievements – personalized player engagement through gamification

Opt-In Tournaments – a transparent and consent-minded approach to promotional competitions

Recommendation Engine – customized game suggestions based on player interest patterns

Real-time CRM Campaign System – awards player persistence and loyalty in real-time with tailored promotions based on their actions

Free Rounds – promote or revive games by letting players get acquainted with them through an already-accomplished promotion tool

Promo Push – send push notifications to keep players informed and engaged within the game or on the website

Bragg will also showcase its award-winning system technology at G2E, including the ORYX Player Account Management (PAM) iGaming platform. The ORYX PAM accelerates growth and increases conversion rates, retention rates and player value across Casino, Sportsbook and Lottery. This one-stop-shop solution covers all key interaction points and creates an exceptional experience for operator brands, helping them to understand their players and target them with tailored promotions, creating an excellent player experience and driving long-term loyalty.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg+Gaming+Group (NASDAQ%3A+BRAG, TSX%3A+BRAG) is a growing global gaming technology and content group and owner of leading B2B companies in the iGaming industry. Since its inception in 2018, Bragg has grown to include operations across Europe, North America and Latin America and is expanding into an international force within the global online gaming market.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, Bragg delivers proprietary, exclusive and aggregated casino content via its in-house remote games server (RGS) and ORYX Hub distribution platform. ORYX offers a full turnkey iGaming solution, including its Player Account Management (PAM) platform, as well as managed operational and marketing services.

Nevada-based Wild Streak Gaming is Bragg's wholly owned premium US gaming content studio. Wild Streak has a popular portfolio of casino games that are offered across land-based, online and social casino operators in global markets including the U.S. and U.K.

In May 2021, Bragg announced its planned acquisition of Nevada-based Spin Games, B2B gaming technology and content provider currently servicing the U.S. market. Spin holds licenses in key iGaming-regulated U.S. states and supplies Tier 1 operators in the region.

