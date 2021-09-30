The Society for Financial Education & Professional Development (SFE&PD) and Carver Bank amplify successful financial education initiative at three historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to include internships and professional development

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

The Society for Financial Education & Professional Development (SFE&PD) and Carver Bank amplify successful financial education initiative at three historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to include internships and professional development

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

- SFE&PD-Carver initiative aims to bridge the financial literacy gap among African American college students and build minority talent for a better today and a brighter tomorrow

PR Newswire

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine a program where college students learn financial skills and teach their peers knowledge for financial success. The SFE&PD Student Ambassador Program is doing precisely this at Howard University, University of the District of Columbia (UDC), and Medgar Evers College in partnership with Carver Federal Savings Bank ("Carver").

SFEPD_StudentAmbassadors.jpg

The year-old model program, in which student leaders taught financial skills remotely to over 1,000 students at the three HBCUs, is now adding internship opportunities for Student Ambassadors to help them on their career path. "Thanks to the support of Carver, which is arranging internships for our Student Ambassadors at Deloitte, students are gaining valuable experience that will help them secure careers in business and finance," said Ted Daniels, President and Founder of SFE&PD, the nonprofit that spearheads the Student Ambassador Program at HBCUs. With students back on campus, SFE&PD will continue to expand its reach to teach financial education to more students at these institutions.

"Financial education is critical for communities of color that often lack access to important tools to gain financial security," said Carver CEO and President Michael T. Pugh. "SFE&PD's Student Ambassador Program is combatting a financial knowledge gap among HBCU students and helping to build the next generation of leaders in our great country. Carver is proud to partner with the SFE&PD and to support this vital program that makes students financially savvy and marketable in today's dynamic workplace."

"I am inspired to pay it forward and share personal finance concepts with fellow students, friends, and family," said Sharifa Clarke, Student Ambassador, Medgar Evers College.

"This program is making a difference in our future at a pivotal time – I wish every college and university taught financial education to their students," said Evan Johnson, Student Ambassador, Howard University.

"Teaching financial knowledge and skills to my peers is an amazing experience," said Courtney Hicks, Student Ambassador, University of the District of Columbia.

The project uses a peer-to-peer model where student leaders are trained in personal finance by SFE&PD and then teach their classmates engaging money management courses. For the past year, the elite team of Student Ambassadors and HBCU students met virtually on the three campuses with financial educators, Carver's leadership, and financial experts. The program includes stock market games, a speaker series, and training on credit management, investing, student loan debt, financial strategies during COVID-19, and more. The students, who are back on campus this fall, are taking essential money management courses to increase their knowledge and advance career opportunities.

About The Society for Financial Education and Professional Development
For more than 23 years, SFE&PD, based in the Washington, D.C. area, has served as an award-winning financial literacy and professional development nonprofit teaching financial skills to people of all ages and backgrounds with a focus on underserved communities and HBCU college students. SFE&PD is led by President and Founder Ted Daniels, a leader in the global financial literacy movement. Learn more at www.sfepd.org. Connect with SFE&PD on social media: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Carver Bancorp, Inc.
Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) is the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Headquartered in Harlem, NY, Carver was founded in 1948 to serve African American communities whose residents, businesses, and institutions had limited access to mainstream financial services. The U.S. Treasury Department has designated Carver as a Community Development Financial Institution ("CDFI") because of its community-focused banking services and dedication to its local community's economic viability and revitalization. Carver is one of the largest African- and Caribbean-American managed banks in the United States. The Bank recently expanded its online presence to include consumer checking and savings accounts across nine states, from Massachusetts to Virginia, and Washington, D.C. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.carverbank.com. Be sure to connect with Carver on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Media Contacts:
Ginie Lynch for SFE&PD
[email protected]
443-614-2772

Michael Herley for Carver Bank
[email protected]
203-308-1409

SFEPD.jpg

Carver_Bank_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY23790&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-society-for-financial-education--professional-development-sfepd-and-carver-bank-amplify-successful-financial-education-initiative-at-three-historically-black-colleges-and-universities-hbcus-to-include-internships-and-pro-301388903.html

SOURCE Carver Federal Savings Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY23790&Transmission_Id=202109301100PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY23790&DateId=20210930
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment