Cinedigm Adds Six Additional Channels to SLING TV

Bloody Disgusting TV, The Bob Ross Channel, Comedy Dynamics, MyTime Movie Network, Real Madrid TV and So…Real Are Now Available

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that six new channels are now available on SLING TV. These six new streaming networks accompany three additional Cinedigm channels that previously launched on SLING: family favorite Dove Channel, pop culture powerhouse CONtv and documentary destination Docurama.

The following popular streaming channels are now available on SLING:

Bloody Disgusting TV: The free to stream service is packed full of blood, gore and so much more. Featuring theatrical hits such as The Collector, originals like Bloody Bites and Hello Horror and cult favorites such as Deep Red , the channel has become a go-to for horror fans.

The Bob Ross Channel: The beloved painter has been entertaining audiences with his calm artistic style for the past four decades. The channel contains the entire catalog of the Bob Ross television series "The Joy of Painting."

Comedy Dynamics: The go-to destination to watch stand-up comedy specials ( Kevin Heart's Guide to Black History ), TV shows ( Craig Ferguson Presents: Hobo Fabulous ) and feature films ( Adventures in Comedy ).

MyTime Movie Network: A channel dedicated to celebrating and entertaining women, offering its audience instant access to female-led movies, series and lifestyle content. Featuring faith-friendly hits like Sunrise in Heaven to films with strong female characters such as Final Girl , the channel has something for everyone to enjoy.

Real Madrid TV: A channel dedicated to one of the most recognized brands in world sport. The channel will provide viewers one of a kind access to matches, showing 2-3 matches per week during the season of Real Madrid's La Liga games, as well as their UEFA Champions League and Cup tournaments. In addition, the channel will air classic programing, exclusive club insight, breaking news and more.

So…Real: From the bizarre to the heart-warming, So... Real has all your reality TV cravings covered. Combining the best of British and international content, So... Real showcases premium reality series alongside fascinating documentaries from award-winning producers. From Tattoo Fixers to Air Rescue, Kids and Counting to Helicopter Heroes, our shows offer both familiar favorites and fresh finds, to make sure you're never bored.

As a leading streaming service, SLING instantly delivers live and on-demand television to compatible internet-connected devices. SLING offers the most popular live news, sports entertainment and kids programming, available through monthly subscriptions starting at $35 per month. And through its genre-based "Extras," SLING customers are empowered to pick their personal channel lineup.

"It's so exciting to continue our partnership with SLING with the launch of these 6 additional channels," said Jennifer Soltesz, Vice President of Business Development & Strategy at Cinedigm. "The service continues to evolve by providing top tier content to viewers of all interests, and it's a privilege to be able to share these channels with a whole new audience."

An innovator in the digital transformation of the entertainment industry for more than two decades, Cinedigm's core mission is to entertain the world by building the world's best portfolio of enthusiast channels and services for the streaming generation. Through a diverse mix of premium SVOD services and dedicated AVOD and FAST channels, Cinedigm's streaming portfolio reaches indie film (Fandor), horror (Screambox & Bloody Disgusting) and family entertainment (Dove Channel), as well as dedicated channels for iconic entertainers, led by Bob Ross (The Bob Ross Channel). Cinedigm's ultimate goal is to build destinations that immerse viewers in content they love while staying at the forefront of technology as the streaming industry continues to evolve.

For more information, visit sling.com.

About Cinedigm:

For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.

