Mucinno Holding, Inc. (MCNO) is Chosen by CEMEX (CX) From Among Thousands of Suppliers to Participate in a Sustainability Program

Mucinno Holding was one of the 50 companies invited by CEMEX to participate in its select program to integrate Sustainable Development Goals in the company.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Mucinno Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:MCNO):

Mucinno Holding is pleased to announce that it has been invited to participate in a CEMEX accelerator program, in which the 50 invited companies are expected to adhere to the Global Compact, which will help them establish challenging business goals to accelerate the integration of strategies and align the Sustainable Development Goals with the goals of the company.

The SDGS will be worked on for 5 months together with CEMEX in which we will be qualified and advised to implement said strategies and objectives in our business activities. The results will be presented in one year to the Global Compact and continue to be part of it to keep developing sustainable practices.

CEMEX chose 50 companies among all kinds of their providers with the potential to impact with positive changes on the industry.

"We are happy for being chosen to participate in this program, we are also excited to start doing positive changes in the company, aligning the SDGS with our goals and taking advantage of the benefits of being a sustainable company". Stated Edgar Muciño, CEO of Mucinno Holding.

Translated Invitation (attached image):

"Global Compact Mexico, as part of the largest Corporate Sustainability initiative, in conjunction with CEMEX, invites you to learn about the SDG Champions Program: scope, commitments and benefits.

Remember that your company was selected from among thousands of suppliers and clients to be part of the group of 50 CEMEX SMEs that will be accompanied in the process of integrating the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGS) in the management of their business activities. "

About CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V.

CEMEX is a global building materials company that provides high quality products and reliable service to customers and communities throughout the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. They produce, distribute, and sell cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and related building materials in more than 50 countries, and they maintain trade relationships in approximately 102 nations. It has annual revenues of 13 billion dollars.

To learn more about CEMEX, visit: www.cemex.com.

About Global Compact (UN):

It is an instrument of the United Nations (UN); with more than 13,000 signatory entities in more than 170 countries, it is the largest voluntary initiative for corporate social responsibility in the world. Its aim is to transform the global market, promoting a sustainable and responsible private sector based on 10 principles in areas related to human rights, labor, the environment, and corruption.

To learn more about Global Compact visit: https://www.unglobalcompact.org/

About Mucinno Holding, Inc.

Mucinno Holding is a group focused on mining activities that specializes on the extraction and transport of aggregates. It owns two silica sand mines and transport equipment to supply its consumers. The company aims to expand by offering more services to their clients and innovate creating finished goods made from their raw material.

To learn more about Mucinno Holding, Inc. visit: www.mcno.com.mx

