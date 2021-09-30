Are Hedge Funds Overlooking Disney?

Entertainment group The Walt Disney Co ( DIS, Financial) is one of the world's most valuable companies, not from a market capitalization perspective but from a brand perspective. Its brand is known worldwide, and its portfolio of content includes some of the most valuable content in existence. By lobbying until it managed to completely re-write U.S. copyright laws, the company has been able to hang on to and profit from the exclusive rights to a significant library of content that would have otherwise long since entered the public domain.

Robust business model

Entertainment companies with an establishesd history like Disney have a fantastic business model. Producing content can be a time-consuming and costly process, but this content can generate revenue for decades once it is produced.

One of my favorite examples of how content can create a vast and repeatable earning stream is not actually a Disney film. The Guy Ritchie film Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels was made for a shoestring budget of around $1.2 million, but it took $28 million at the box office. That was more than 20-years ago. I do not think it is unreasonable to assume the total income received since then has been significantly above the box office figure.

Some other better-known examples are Seinfeld and Friends. Neither of these were particularly big-budget projects, but they have both gone on to generate recurring income streams.

But Disney is far more than a film and production company. It also has its theme parks, which are well known around the world, and a wide variety of toys, clothes and other brand-related merchandise.

Interestingly, Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) bought 5% of the business in 1966 because the company had just constructed a ride worth $17 million, compared to the group's valuation of $80 million. He also compared the economics of Disney's movie business to "an oil well where the all the oil seeps back in."

Hedge fund owners

Disney is a great business with great economics, but what is interesting to me about the stock is the fact that hedge funds do not widely own it, at least not compared to other companies with similar market caps. According to GuruFocus data, only 32 gurus own shares of Disney, and these are mostly tiny compared to Disney's total shares outstanding. The biggest posiiton is that of Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with a whopping 0.59% of shares outstanding.

One of the largest institutional owners is the UK-focused firm Lindsell Train. The asset manager, which focuses on finding companies with solid brands around the world, owned 5.6 million shares of the enterprise at the end of the second quarter of 2021. Another large institutional owner of the stock is Daniel Loeb (Trades, Portfolio)'s Third Point. At the end of the second quarter of 2021, this hedge fund owned 4.2 million shares in the entertainment giant, giving it a 4.3% portfolio weight. The holding was a top 10 position, but it's less than half the size of the largest holding in Loeb's $17 billion portfolio, Upstart Holdings (UPST). This position had a 9.8% portfolio weighting at the end of the second quarter.

Thomas Gayner's Markel Asset Management is another significant owner of the stock. It owned 1.9 million shares at the end of the second quarter. This was the sixth-largest holding in the portfolio, although two of the holdings are different classes of Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) shares, so one could argue that it is a top-five holding for Markel. It is the second-largest holding after the e-commerce giant Amazon ( AMZN, Financial), which is a strong indication that Gayner believes these two companies have comparable brand strengths.

A firm that initiated a prominent position in Disney during the second quarter was Pat Dorsey's Dorsey Asset Management. The hedge fund acquired 700,000 shares in the entertainment giant, giving it a 9.4% portfolio weight. At the end of June, the largest holding in the hedge fund's portfolio was Facebook ( FB, Financial) with a 17.7% portfolio weighting.

Occasionally, when a firm is underfollowed by hedge funds, it may be undervalued, as hedge funds tend to chase trends. Considering Disney's brand strengths, I think it is strange it is not followed by more managers, especially since a prime opportunity was presented by the market crash in early 2020. Therefore, I believe there could be an opportunity here, especially considering the long-term revenue potential of its valuable entertainment portfolio.