Advisory: Chevron Corporation's 3Q 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), one of the world’s leading energy companies, will hold its quarterly earnings conference call on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT).

Conference Call Information:

Date: Friday, October 29, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET / 8:00 a.m. PT

Dial-in # (Listen-only mode): 929-477-0308 or 800-289-0449

Conference ID #: 8912677

Speakers:

Mark Nelson – Executive Vice President, Downstream & Chemicals

Pierre Breber – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Roderick Green – General Manager, Investor Relations

To access the live webcast, visit www.chevron.com.

The meeting replay will also be available on the company website under the “Investors” section.

Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance a lower carbon future, we are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing our lower carbon businesses. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

