Rapid Micro Biosystems to Exhibit at the 2021 PDA Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference on October 4-6

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. ( RPID) (“Rapid Micro”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to accelerate the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, and personal care products, is excited to announce its participation as an exhibitor and presenter of two scientific posters at the 2021 Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference.

The October 4-6 online-only event will be attended by pharmaceutical manufacturers, industry stakeholders, and regulatory authorities, who will all be sharing their insights and research under the theme, “Microbiology is Evolving: Rising to the Challenge.”

Evolution is a fitting theme for Rapid Micro’s presence at the conference. Company milestones reached during the past year include a successful initial public offering (IPO), regulatory approval for certain customers in Europe and the United States of the Growth Direct® System as a key component of their drug manufacturing processes, and the sale of Rapid Micro’s one millionth consumable.

According to Rapid Micro President and CEO Robert Spignesi, even bigger changes are ahead. “Billions of therapeutic doses annually are still subject to the limitations of slow, manual microbial quality control processes that are a century old,” said Spignesi. “As global demand transitions to advanced biologics and cell and gene therapies with new scale, complexity, and compliance challenges, PDA attendees will discover that our Growth Direct® System offers more capacity, more applications, and the widest connectivity available today on a single automation platform—all backed by a proven validation process and support team to help customers rise to those challenges.”

Highlights for visitors to Rapid Micro’s virtual exhibit booth include:

Advance preview of a new rapid sterility test, which will add a fourth application area for the highly adaptable Growth Direct® System when launched

Resources for organizations eager to create their own QC Micro Lab of the future

“Determination and Comparison of Time-To-Results Across Global Sites for EM Media via RMM,” a poster documenting how environmental monitoring tests can be performed in approximately 72 hours, compared to 5-7 days using the traditional manual method

"Evaluation of MAS and SAS Air Samplers for Microbial Recovery Using Extended (4hr) Sampling Protocols," a poster assessing the suitability of two active air samplers used with Growth Direct® System environmental monitoring cassettes for extended sampling regimes based on new Annex 1 guidelines

Live video chat with sales and technical representatives



Attendees can access all this and more at the Rapid Micro Biosystems virtual booth, in addition to conference sessions, downloadable speaker presentations, and the online exhibit hall. For registration details, visit pda.org.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems is an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products such as biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and sterile injectables. The company’s flagship Growth Direct® System automates and modernizes the antiquated, manual microbial quality control (MQC) testing workflows used in the largest and most complex pharmaceutical manufacturing operations across the globe. The Growth Direct® System brings the quality control lab to the manufacturing floor, unlocking the power of in-line/at-the-line MQC automation to deliver faster results, greater accuracy, increased operational efficiency, better compliance with data integrity regulations, and quicker decision making, that customers rely on to ensure safe and consistent supply of important healthcare products. The company is headquartered and has U.S. manufacturing in Lowell, Massachusetts, with global locations in Switzerland, Germany, and the Netherlands. For more information, please visit www.rapidmicrobio.com or follow the company on Twitter at @rapidmicrobio or on LinkedIn.

