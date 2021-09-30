HYZON INVESTOR ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi LLP, Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Hyzon To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hyzon Motors Inc. (“Hyzon” or the “Company”) ( HYZN).



On September 28, 2021, market analyst Blue Orca Capital published a report regarding Hyzon that alleged that the largest customer of Hyzon appears to be a fake Chinese shell company.

Following this news, Hyzon’s shares fell sharply during intraday trading on September 28, 2021, down over 28%.

