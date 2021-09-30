Logo
Boeing Contributes $1 Million for Hispanic and Latinx Support Organizations Across the U.S.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in observance of Hispanic Heritage Month in the U.S., Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced a $1 million donation to organizations supporting Hispanic and Latinx communities. The investment package will fund 28 organizations working to strengthen appreciation for Hispanic and Latinx history and culture, increase STEM education curriculum in underserved schools, advance Latinx-focused leadership and workforce development programs and diversify the aerospace talent pipeline.

"We celebrate the contributions of Hispanic and Latinx Americans every year from Sept. 15-Oct. 15, but partnering in a practical way to support these communities every day can be life-changing," said Susan Doniz, Boeing's chief information officer, senior vice president of Information Technology & Data Analytics and executive sponsor of Boeing Familia, the company's Hispanic and Latinx business resource group. "This grant will empower students, artists and families to tap into their creativity and turn possibility into reality, which not only has the power to transform communities, but also industries – and the world."

The funding package includes support for the following organizations with a national focus:

  • $300K: Hispanic Heritage Foundation – funding to develop a new program called Engineering on the Fast Track to introduce aerospace engineering concepts to underrepresented students across the country, based on its popular Coding as a Second Language program; and sponsorship of a new STEM category for the Hispanic Heritage Awards to honor the Latina NASA scientists working on the Mars Rover Mission
  • $100K: Great Minds in STEM – funding will support the Viva Technology program which engages K-12 Latinx students, teachers and parents in STEM challenges
  • $50K: National Association of Latino Arts and Culture – funding will support artists, projects, and organizations working to address challenges in urban and rural Latinx communities across the U.S.
  • $25K: Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers – funding to support the Pre-College and Community College Conference to provide parents and community college student members with the knowledge, resources and network they need to successfully transfer to four year universities

Boeing's contribution will also fund an additional 24 organizations providing support across 11 states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Washington.

A full list of partners receiving grants can be found here.

"The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is energized to partner with The Boeing Company, not only to recognize amazing Latina engineers like Christina Hernandez, Clara O'Farrell and Diana Trujillo, but also to inspire many more engineers through our new STEM initiative, Engineering on the Fast Track for Latino youth across the country," said Antonio Tijerino, President and CEO, Hispanic Heritage Foundation.

"In addition, Boeing will be the exclusive sponsor of this year's STEM Category at the Hispanic Heritage Awards where we will highlight three incredible and talented Latinas who are currently working on the MARS Rover Mission and demonstrating that anything is truly possible, whether here on earth or on another planet. Christina Hernandez, Clara O'Farrell and Diana Trujillo truly exemplify leadership in every way by proving that dreams can come true."

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

Contact

Boeing Communications
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG25090&sd=2021-09-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-contributes-1-million-for-hispanic-and-latinx-support-organizations-across-the-us-301389010.html

SOURCE Boeing

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG25090&Transmission_Id=202109301200PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG25090&DateId=20210930
