Gates Celebrates 110-Year Anniversary with Fifth Annual "BuildORama" Employee Bike-Building Event for Local Charity

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wish for Wheels Nonprofit and Gates Employees Will Come Together to Build More Than 60 Bikes for Low-Income Second Graders at Castro Elementary School

PR Newswire

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2021

DENVER, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a leading global provider of application-specific fluid power and power transmission solutions, is hosting its fifth annual BuildORama employee bike-build as part of the company's 110-year anniversary celebration. On Saturday, October 2, at Marjorie Park in Greenwood Village, Gates employees will build approximately 63 bikes, one for each second-grade student at Castro Elementary in Denver, a Title 1 school.

Gates_Logo.jpg

As part of Gates' ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives, BuildORama is a much-anticipated tradition for employees at both Gates' Downtown Denver headquarters and the company's Englewood-based Customer Solution Center. The Priority Start-brand 20-inch bikes are equipped with a Gates Carbon Drive belt system that is cleaner, stronger and more reliable than traditional bicycle chains, and is grease- and rust-free, requiring less maintenance for the students and their families. On Friday, October 8, Gates employees will deliver the bikes to the kids at the school and outfit each with a helmet and a lock, even teaching some of the kids how to ride a bike.

"Every year, we look forward to supporting our Denver community through this bike build for kids in need," said Ani Vattano, director of communications for Gates. "The initiative is near and dear to our hearts, and as we celebrate 110 years as a Denver-based global company, the motivation and drive from our employees continues to build on the legacy that we have established today."

October 2021 is a milestone birthday for Gates, marking 110 years of rich Denver heritage and product innovation. In addition to BuildORama, the company is hosting an employee celebration at Gates headquarters on Wednesday, October 6, as well as other local celebrations at many of the company's global locations during the week of October 4.

As part of the anniversary, Gates also held a storytelling campaign this past summer among its employees in which Gates team members were encouraged to nominate their coworkers for giving 110% in support of one of the company's five core values -- collaboration, accountability, tenacity, curiosity or dedication -- and share their story. The best stories received prizes and recognition as examples of each employee's dedication and contribution to the company and its incredible history. Gates received more than 1000 story nominations worldwide.

Gates is proud and excited to honor the company's long-standing history while looking towards the future.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc
Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. For more than a century, Gates has pushed the boundaries of materials science to engineer products that exceed expectations in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets including industrial on-highway, industrial off-highway, mobility and recreation, automotive, energy and resources as well as diversified industrial. Our products are sold in more than 30 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India. More about Gates can be found atwww.gates.com.

favicon.png?sn=LA25248&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gates-celebrates-110-year-anniversary-with-fifth-annual-buildorama-employee-bike-building-event-for-local-charity-301389078.html

SOURCE Gates

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA25248&Transmission_Id=202109301204PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA25248&DateId=20210930

