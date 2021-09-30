Hyundai Partners with Annie Leibovitz to Showcase the "Journeys" of its Owners and Employees

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Hyundai Partners with Annie Leibovitz to Showcase the "Journeys" of its Owners and Employees

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Campaign Captures Portraits and Behind the Scenes Stories of Eight Hyundai Owners and 17 Employees

- Experience the Annie Leibovitz Portraits and Videos at HyundaiJourneys.com

PR Newswire

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai is partnering with world-renowned portrait photographer, Annie Leibovitz, on a creative marketing campaign that brings to life the stories of Hyundai owners and employees. The campaign, "Journeys," features portraits of eight Hyundai owners and 17 employees from across the organization to tell the stories of those that make up the Hyundai brand.

Hyundai_Journeys_Brent_Pease.jpg

"This campaign humanizes the Hyundai brand and is rooted in emotional storytelling that threads the spirit of Hyundai and its customers' passions for life," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "It was an honor to collaborate with Annie Leibovitz and her team, and we can't wait for everyone to see the incredible imagery and storytelling."

"I grew up looking at the world through the frame made by the window of our family's car. My dad equated driving with being alive, with living. When I was a young photographer, in the seventies, being on the road was at the heart of my work. I used time in the car as a think tank. It was so freeing. There were so many incredible stories with this project," said Annie Leibovitz.

The campaign launches today on HyundaiJourneys.com featuring a variety of compelling owner and customer stories. The subjects of these captivating stories include Hyundai owner Brent Pease, who co-founded the Kyle Pease Foundation with his brother Kyle to help the disabled find courage, resilience and normalcy through athletic achievement; Hyundai owner Mike Brown, an Illinois high school teacher who drove his Tucson to historical sites to bring history lessons to life; and two families impacted by Hyundai Hope On Wheels and its fight against pediatric cancer. In addition to the portraits, there are eight videos going deeper into the journeys of select owners and employees. More content will be revealed throughout the rest of the year, culminating in mid-November at an event in Los Angeles during the Auto Show.

Hyundai will also partner with Condé Nast to drive awareness for the omni-channel campaign online and across social media. Hyundai will also run out-of-home advertising, conduct paid digital and social activities, and feature the campaign in customer communications.

Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, led the execution of the campaign in collaboration with Annie Leibovitz Studio and YW3.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Hyundai_Motor_America_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA24352&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-partners-with-annie-leibovitz-to-showcase-the-journeys-of-its-owners-and-employees-301389124.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA24352&Transmission_Id=202109301300PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA24352&DateId=20210930
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment