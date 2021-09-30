Logo
Top 5 Chemical Holdings of Ray Dalio's Bridgewater

Hedge fund billionaire warns about climate change

Author's Avatar
James Li
Sep 30, 2021

Summary

  • Dalio said he is worried that climate change is 'creeping up on us slowly.'
  • The hedge fund guru’s firm plans to open a few sustainable funds this year.
  • Bridgewater added several chemical holdings to its portfolio in the second quarter.
Article's Main Image

According to current portfolio statistics, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the top five chemical holdings of

Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater as of the second quarter portfolio filing are Linde PLC (LIN, Financial), Air Products & Chemicals Inc. (APD, Financial), LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB, Financial), WD-40 Inc. (WDFC, Financial) and Dow Inc. (DOW, Financial).

So why should we care about Dalio's chemical holdings? The co-chief investment officer of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund said in a Thursday CNBC Make It post that he worries about climate change “almost like [he] worries for man.” The author of “Principles” said that climate change is among the things “creeping up on us slowly” and that extreme weather events like hurricanes and wildfires may worsen in the upcoming decades.

The co-chairman of Bridgewater added that corporations can “positively influence” climate change through environmental, social and governmental investing. Bridgewater announced plans to open two sustainable funds in 2021. Given this focus on climate change, investors interested in this topic may want to keep an eye on Dalio's chemical holdings to see whether or not he decides to sell them (or add more to them) for sustainability reasons.

Portfolio summary

As of the second-quarter portfolio filing, Bridgewater’s $15.59-billion equity portfolio contains 704 stocks, with 329 new positions. While the portfolio’s top-two sectors are consumer defensive and consumer cyclical, basic materials occupies 2.53% of the equity portfolio.

1443593433666031616.png

Linde

Bridgewater purchased 103,503 shares of Linde (

LIN, Financial) in the second quarter, giving the position a 0.19% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $291.37 during the second quarter; the stock is modestly overvalued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.28.

1443605281333317632.png

1443594342303272960.png

The UK-based company produces and supplies atmospheric and process gases like oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and helium. GuruFocus ranks the company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a three-star business predictability rank, a high Piotroski F-score of 8 out of 9 and profit margins outperforming more than 72% of global competitors.

1443596185347559424.png

Other gurus with holdings in Linde include Pioneer Investments,

First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) and Dodge & Cox.

1443596570648907776.png

Air Products and Chemicals

Bridgewater purchased 80,241 shares of Air Products and Chemicals (

APD, Financial), giving the position a 0.15% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $293.32 during the second quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of approximately 1.

1443605389286313984.png

1443599361589121024.png

GuruFocus ranks the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based helium producer’s profitability 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a return on equity that outperforms more than 70% of global competitors and an operating margin that has increased approximately 6.4% per year on average over the past five years.

1443601679235682304.png

LyondellBasell Industries

Bridgewater purchased 107,720 shares of LyondellBasell Industries (

LYB, Financial), giving the position a 0.07% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $108.21 during the second quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.94.

1443607554264403968.png

1443605982067298304.png

GuruFocus ranks the UK-based petrochemical producer’s profitability 8 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns outperforming more than 80% of global competitors despite three-year earnings growth rates underperforming over 85% of global chemical companies.

1443610474263351296.png

WD-40

Bridgewater purchased 24,578 shares of WD-40 (

WDFC, Financial), giving the position a 0.04% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $256.97 during the second quarter; the stock is fairly valued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.06.

1443611947667820544.png

GuruFocus ranks the San Diego-based lubricant product company’s profitability 8 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a four-star business predictability rank and an operating margin that has increased approximately 1.5% per year on average over the past five years and is outperforming more than 85% of global competitors.

1443615051956097024.png

Dow Inc

Bridgewater purchased 73,765 shares of Dow Inc. (

DOW, Financial), giving the position a 0.03% equity portfolio weight. Shares averaged $66.01 during the second quarter.

1443615987491409920.png

GuruFocus ranks the Midland, Michigan-based chemical manufacturing company’s financial strength 4 out of 10 on the back of cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios underperforming more than 80% of global competitors despite the company having a high Piotroski F-score of 7.

1443639889420619776.png

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The mention of trades reflect information as of the second-quarter portfolio filing and do not consider any trades or portfolio hedges made during the third-quarter. Per Securities and Exchange Commission regulations, the deadline to file quarterly portfolios is 45 days after the quarter ends.
