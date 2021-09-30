UK Value: BP PLC - New Strategy's 1-Year Birthday

More than a year ago, BP PLC's ( LSE:BP., Financial) ( BP, Financial) then-new CEO gave a flashy presentation on the company's plan to set a course to "net zero" carbon emissions by 2050. I must admit I was very sceptical at the time. The company outlined plans to cut production by 40% over the next decade.

Following the February 2020 meeting, in September last year, BP outlined in more detail their plans in its BP Week (three days of back to back presentations) from various division heads.

One of the presentations included an admission that most corporate turnarounds ended in shareholder value destruction, but BP's management was confident they would learn the lessons dished out by the various management consulting firms and business school case studies.

In the year since that fateful BP Week, BP’s stock has underperformed that of many competitors, including fellow UK peer Royal Dutch Shell ( RDS.A, Financial). Shell’s own transition plan was announced a year after BP’s and its far less aggressive. Given the rapid rebound in oil and gas prices, and Shell’s stronger commitment to hydrocarbons, it’s no wonder Shell has outperformed.

Until recent asset sales, BP was also weighed down by chunky $39 billion of net debt, which the board felt was too high. The asset sales of Omani oil and European petrochemicals helped BP cut net debt to $33 billion, but still some commentators thought these sales were giveaways and that BP’s recent wind farm acquisitions were too expensive.

But commentators are paid to commentate, and being negative tends to attract more attention and make the commentator sound smart.

Over the course of the last year, since BP Week, I’ve come to realise BP is actually the best positioned oil Supermajor, with ExxonMobil ( XOM, Financial), Chevron ( CVX, Financial), TotalEnergies ( TTE, Financial) and Royal Dutch Shell following slightly behind. Why is that? They have realized that like it or not, the world is demanding an energy transition because of climate change and the fact that fossil fuels will inevitably run out someday if we keep slurping them up at the same pace. They have looked at the success of the Tesla’s ( TSLA, Financial) and other clean energy pioneers of this world and decided they need to transition from an integrated oil and gas company to an integrated energy company.

The loss of low carbon head Dev Sanyal – who presented on renewables at last year’s BP Week – was another opportunity for commentators to bad mouth BP. Yet BP turned this into an opportunity and headhunted one of the best renewables executives in the market - RWE AG (XPAR:RWE) renewables boss Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath. German utility RWE itself has gone through a disruptive energy transition exercise with its split between clean and dirty power sources.

BP aims to develop 50 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 via wind and solar development. The reality is that a massive shift has happened in global energy markets and energy capital markets. Renewables trade on high multiples, and fossil fuels trade on low multiples. Investors dislike carbon and love zero carbon, as the ESG and climate agendas have been exploding in importance for long-term institutional investors.

Then there is the policy risk. The United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment has spoken about the “inevitable policy response” which basically means the more carbon is in the atmosphere, the more chance governments and policymakers will wake up and implement radical policies which will discourage fossil fuel consumption, penalise fossil fuel production and generally make fossil fuels harder to invest in, especially in public markets.

It seems to me, BP has a big head start even over Shell, which is still wedded to natural gas following their massive acquisition of BG Group, which was completed in 2016. ExxonMobil and Chevron are still committed to fossil fuels and TotalEnergies is making a transition following an “all of the above” strategy.

BP CEO Bernard Looney is a year and a half into his tenure. He’s probably got about eight years left as CEO, under UK corporate governance guidelines. I was surprised that Looney, coming from the exploration and production division of BP, would be so pro-rapid transition. But then again, some of the most anti-smokers are themselves former smokers.

BP does have a playbook to follow to some extent in Orsted ( OCSE:ORSTED, Financial), formally Dong Energy. The Denmark-based renewable energy producer now trades at around 40 times earnings, even after its transition from an oil and gas company. Now it’s a pure renewables business valued at about $60 billion. BP itself is not that much bigger at around $85 billion.

Oil markets are cyclical, so investors could benefit from BP's new strategy even before it makes further progress to renewables. When the oil price starts going down at some point, we’ll surely see BP outperform the other Supermajors.

Investors could just avoid the difficult question of the energy transition altogether, fearing stranded assets, or value destruction in corporate transitions, or expensive renewables opportunities. But for me, energy is too much of an important sector in the global economy to ignore, especially if you want to have a diversified investment portfolio. For that reason, BP is my choice: they recognize the changing world around them and they are moving fast, but not too fast.

Looney has the backing of shareholders and the board for his strategy. In fact, about a third of the shareholder base, represented by the Climate Action 100+ coalition of institutional investors, are pushing him to move faster.

With Brent crude at $80 per barrel, BP’s cash flows will be improving greatly, giving them the headroom and power to transition to an integrated energy company in a faster and more efficient way.

I believe the market is also at the point where easy divestment of carbon is no longer the preferred strategy for big investors. Being underweight carbon means you are underweight energy, and then you run the risk of underperforming your benchmark when energy prices increase as has happened in the last few months. Big investors are switching to engagement strategies, so they can have exposure to the sector but also fulfil their ESG obligations too by pushing for change and carbon reduction. This will favour BP as they appear to be more willing to engage with these investors, giving a win-win situation all round. The wall of money in ESG that was leaving energy is now coming back, and companies like BP will be rewarded for their energy transition foresight.