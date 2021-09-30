Logo
MediaTek Announces Filogic Connectivity Family with New Filogic 830 and Filogic 630 Wi-Fi 6/6E Chips

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Sept. 30, 2021

Highly integrated chipsets offer fast, reliable connectivity with enhanced performance for broadband routers, mesh systems, enterprise access points and retail routers

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today unveiled its new Filogic connectivity family with the introduction of the Filogic 830 Wi-Fi 6/6E system-on-chip (SoC) and Filogic 630 Wi-Fi 6E network interface card (NIC) solutions. MediaTek's new Filogic series of high-performance Wi-Fi 6/6E chipsets provide reliable connectivity, high computation capabilities and a rich set of features in highly integrated, power-efficient designs.

"The MediaTek Filogic series ushers in a new era of smart Wi-Fi solutions with extreme speeds, low latency and superb power efficiency for seamless, always connected experiences," said Alan Hsu, Corporate Vice President & General Manager, Intelligent Connectivity at MediaTek. "These new chipsets provide best-in-class features with highly integrated designs for the next generation of premium broadband, enterprise and retail Wi-Fi solutions."

MediaTek Filogic 830

Filogic 830 packs a wide variety of features into a compact, ultra-low power 12nm SoC, allowing customers to design differentiated solutions for routers, access points and mesh systems. The SoC integrates four Arm Cortex-A53 processors operating at up to 2GHz per core for up to +18,000 DMIPs processing power, dual 4x4 Wi-Fi 6/6E for up to 6Gbps connectivity, two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet interfaces and a host of peripheral interfaces. Filogic 830's built-in hardware acceleration engines for Wi-Fi offloading and networking enable faster and more reliable connectivity. In addition, the chipset also supports MediaTek FastPath™ technology for low latency applications such as gaming and AR/VR.

MediaTek Filogic 630

Filogic 630 is a Wi-Fi 6/6E NIC solution that supports dual-band, dual-concurrent 2x2 2.4GHz and 3x3 5GHz or 6GHz for up to 3Gbps. The chipset supports a unique 3T3R 5/6GHz system with internal front-end modules (FEMs) which provide equivalent or better range than competing 2T2R solutions with external FEMs. This highly integrated design helps lower bill of materials (BOM) cost, while allowing for sleeker designs with its small RF frontend area. Filogic's 630's third antenna enables superior transmit beamforming capability as well as diversity gains. Filogic 630 supports interfaces such as PCIe, which allows it to be combined with Filogic 830 for tri-band connectivity solutions for broadband gateways, enterprise access points and retail routers with even higher speeds and bandwidth capacity.

MediaTek has the broadest Wi-Fi portfolio and is the No. 1 Wi-Fi supplier across broadband, retail routers, consumer electronics devices and gaming. MediaTek's Wi-Fi portfolio powers hundreds of millions of devices every year. Over the years, MediaTek has worked closely with the Wi-Fi Alliance to ensure MediaTek's connectivity portfolio supports the latest Wi-Fi features. In January 2021, MediaTek was selected to be on the test bed for Wi-Fi 6E, the latest certification from Wi-Fi Alliance® for Wi-Fi CERTIFIED 6™ devices with 6GHz support.

Wi-Fi 6E offers a number of advantages over previous Wi-Fi generations, including lower latency and additional capacity and speed. Devices using Wi-Fi 6 connections in 6GHz are designed to make use of wide 160 MHz channels and uncongested bandwidth in 6GHz to deliver multi-gigabit, low latency Wi-Fi, providing reliable connectivity for applications like streaming, gaming, AR/VR and more.

To learn more about MediaTek's Filogic series, please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/connectivity-and-networking/mediatek-filogic-wifi-6.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. MediaTek is the number one Wi-Fi supplier across broadband, retail routers, consumer electronics devices and gaming, and its Wi-Fi 6 chipsets are powering the latest networking equipment for faster computing experiences. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

MediaTek Press Office:

[email protected]
Kevin Keating, MediaTek
+1- 206-321-7295
10188 Telesis Ct #500, San Diego, CA 92121, USA

favicon.png?sn=HK22097&sd=2021-09-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mediatek-announces-filogic-connectivity-family-with-new-filogic-830-and-filogic-630-wi-fi-66e-chips-301387149.html

SOURCE MediaTek Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=HK22097&Transmission_Id=202109301415PR_NEWS_USPR_____HK22097&DateId=20210930
