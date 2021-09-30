Logo
VTEX Launches New Global Integration with Facebook to Ensure Better Conversion Rates in Ecommerce

PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
The Enterprise Digital Commerce platform is offering Facebook Conversions API for its customers worldwide

The cutting-edge solution leverages ecommerce campaigns and is an important resource for brands and retailers to increase their sales for Black Friday and the upcoming holiday shopping season

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally, announces a new global integration with Facebook that leverages online campaigns with data intelligence and improves sales conversion natively on the platform. The integration is now available for VTEX customers in 32 countries and allows enterprise brands and retailers to reach even better sales results already on Black Friday as well as the holiday shopping season.

The integration with Facebook's Conversions API allows VTEX customers to find potential buyers more assertively. Client companies will also have the facility to connect their product catalogs registered on the VTEX platform with the catalog of the entire family of Facebook applications (Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp). With these tools already installed, it's possible to access resources such as events and Facebook shops.

VTEX customers using the new API will also be able to evaluate the performance of marketing and ad campaigns in addition to making use of Facebook business tools to drive ecommerce traffic and results.

"Our goal is to deliver the benefits of the new Facebook API to our clients around the world," said Amit Shah, chief strategy officer & U.S. general manager at VTEX. "VTEX goes far beyond traditional ecommerce. We like to work closely with our customers to understand their main demands and find the solutions that make sense. We believe in the potential of this launch to further increase our clients' sales."

Época Cosméticos, an ecommerce specialized in selling beauty products and a Magazine Luiza subsidiary, was part of the pilot project for the integration and had great results throughout this period.

"This integration between VTEX and Facebook Conversions API is excellent for optimizing results and improving sales performance," said Christiane Bistaco, Business Director at Época Cosméticos (Magazine Luiza Group). "We improved on two very strategic fronts with this integration: in scale and in profitability – a difficult combination to balance when working with campaigns. Being part of the pilot project and one of the first networks to use this integration encourages us to better understand how to positively impact our clients."

The Conversions API also enhances the sales funnel, as companies have more assertive information about their potential consumers and how to reach them. All of this customer information is already collected and used based on the current General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

By working with the Facebook Pixel to improve the performance and measurement of ad campaigns, the Conversions API makes it possible to improve the accuracy of information sent for targeting, measuring and optimizing results. Besides, by combining the API with Facebook Business Tools, VTEX's customers get additional insights into the people who interact with their brand, reaching even more people and conversions, as well as boosting sales.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Our platform enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, we have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Our platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and features. We are trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries, who rely on VTEX to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way*.

*Figures as of FY ended on Dec. 31st, 2020

favicon.png?sn=IN25438&sd=2021-09-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vtex-launches-new-global-integration-with-facebook-to-ensure-better-conversion-rates-in-ecommerce-301389212.html

SOURCE VTEX

