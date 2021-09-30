BorgWarner Celebrates Seneca Plant Grand Reopening, 25th Year of Operation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

BorgWarner Celebrates Seneca Plant Grand Reopening, 25th Year of Operation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Company has completed the rebuilding process following April 2020 tornado damage

- Represents the power of collaboration and community support

- Grand reopening ceremony included company leadership, government officials, community members and more

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 30, 2021

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner celebrated the grand reopening of its Seneca, South Carolina, production facility today, following a 16-month rebuild after the plant was ravaged by a tornado on April 13, 2020. Company leadership, plant employees, community members and many local, county and state government officials joined together to commemorate the rebuilt facility and reflect on its 25-year history within the community.

borgwarner.jpg

"The outcome of this natural disaster has showcased our dedicated team's ability to persevere and come together despite the challenges that were faced. More so, this experience has been a testament to the power of collaboration; within days of the natural disaster about 600 contractors were on-site working together, including many local businesses and over 300 BorgWarner associates from our plant in Seneca and across North America," said Joe McCulloch, Plant Manager of BorgWarner's Seneca, South Carolina facility. "Beyond this exemplary level of collaboration, we had a strong community that rallied around and supported us, including the local schools, government, economic agencies and local businesses. For this, I want to extend a big thank you on behalf of BorgWarner to everyone that played a part in the rebirth of our beautiful facility."

Following a series of remarks at the grand reopening ceremony, BorgWarner executives – including Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner Inc. – and plant management joined with local government officials for a ribbon cutting. Attendees also received tours of the reconstructed facility.

"It's remarkable how far this plant has come since April 2020 and we are thankful for everyone who helped make this transformation possible and for the incredibly committed and agile team we have working here at our Seneca plant who stuck together and helped us reach this significant milestone here today," said Lissalde. "Not only are we celebrating the reopening of this important facility, but we are also honoring the 25 years of service this plant has brought to the region and our customers."

Despite significant damage from the tornado, the company's quality and supply to the industry was not hindered by the unexpected event. In fact, BorgWarner was able to begin production of salable transfer cases out of Seneca approximately three weeks after the tornado hit, with the total rebuild taking about 16 months to complete. While the facility was reconstructed to match the original footprint, the exterior appearance and interior offices and meeting spaces were upgraded to align with current BorgWarner standards.

The official dedication for the launch of the Seneca site occurred in September 1996. Over the last 25 years BorgWarner Seneca has grown to one of the largest employers in Oconee county, South Carolina with approximately 70% of its' workforce resident to the county.

About BorgWarner
BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) is a global product leader delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market. Building on its original equipment expertise, BorgWarner also brings market leading product and service solutions to the global aftermarket. With manufacturing and technical facilities in 96 locations in 23 countries, the company employs approximately 50,000 people worldwide. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Further, all statements, other than statements of historical fact contained or incorporated by reference in this press release that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future regarding our financial position, business strategy and measures to implement that strategy, including changes to operations, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of our business and operations, plans, references to future success and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. Accounting estimates, such as those described under the heading "Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates" in Item 7 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("Form 10-K"), are inherently forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: the difficulty in forecasting demand for electric vehicles and our EV revenue growth to 2030; the ability to identify targets and consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms; failure to realize the expected benefits of acquisitions; the ability to identify appropriate combustion portfolio businesses for disposition and consummate planned dispositions on acceptable terms; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors including OEM customers; the challenges associated with rapidly-changing technologies, particularly as relates to electric vehicles, and our ability to innovate in response; uncertainties regarding the extent and duration of impacts of matters associated with the COVID-19/coronavirus pandemic, including additional production disruptions; the failure to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition of Delphi Technologies PLC that the Company completed on October 1, 2020; the failure to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition of AKASOL AG that the Company completed on June 4, 2021 or a delay in the ability to realize those benefits; the failure to successfully execute on a timely basis our taking private strategy with respect to AKASOL; the failure to promptly and effectively integrate acquired businesses; the potential for unknown or inestimable liabilities relating to acquired businesses; our dependence on automotive and truck production, both of which are highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; commodities availability and pricing; supply disruptions impacting the Company or the Company's customers, such as the current shortage of semi-conductors that has impacted OEM customers and the Company; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; availability of credit; our dependence on key management; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims; future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; impacts from any potential future acquisition or divestiture transactions; and the other risks, including, by way of example, pandemics and quarantines, noted in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

borgwarner_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE25312&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/borgwarner-celebrates-seneca-plant-grand-reopening-25th-year-of-operation-301389213.html

SOURCE BorgWarner

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE25312&Transmission_Id=202109301417PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE25312&DateId=20210930
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment