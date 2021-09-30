Logo
Magellan Health Opens Free Crisis Hotline to Support First Responders, Healthcare Workers and National Guard in Idaho

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Magellan+Health%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) today announced that it will open a free 24-hour crisis line for all first responders and healthcare workers in Idaho who are serving on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, the crisis line is available to the Idaho National Guard citizen soldiers and airman in response to Governor Brad Little’s activation of the Guard to assist hospitals with the surge of COVID-19 patients. Critical care workers who call the hotline will speak directly to a certified licensed mental health clinician.

The toll-free number for critical workers for mental health support is 1-800-327-7451 (TTY 711).

“The mental health and emotional wellbeing of first responders and healthcare workers in Idaho during this critical time are of much concern to us at Magellan,” said Jim Murray, president and chief operating officer, Magellan Health. “Our experienced clinicians are trained and ready to listen and help critical care workers throughout Idaho who need mental health support as they have tirelessly shown their commitment and dedication in serving their communities during these difficult times.”

Magellan will provide free, confidential mental health services and information to other available resources, such as community-based support, to assist those responding directly to the pandemic. These resources are offered free-of-charge to assist critical workers as they try to cope with feelings of fear, sadness, anger and hopelessness related to the situations they may be experiencing during the coronavirus pandemic.

To learn more about how Magellan Health is offering support and responding during the COVID-19 pandemic for the general public and its members, visit MagellanHealthcare.com%2FCOVID-19. For more information about Magellan’s commitment to the state of Idaho and helping its citizens live healthy, vibrant lives, visit MagellanofIdaho.com.

Magellan+Health%2C+Inc., is a leader in managing complex population health, concentrating on all areas across healthcare and pharmaceutical management. Specializing in healthcare services, including behavioral health counseling and support, to millions of individuals across the country, Magellan opens its crisis lines during events such as this to help support the local community as it responds, reacts and rebuilds.

(MGLN-CSH)

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210930005902r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930005902/en/

