Capital Link 20th Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Digital Conference

11am – 5:20pm EST

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link’s 20th Annual Closed-Ends Funds & Global ETFs Forum will take place on October 5, 2021, as a digital event.



This event is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, the Lead Sponsor is Calamos Investments, and the Silver Sponsor is Nuveen.

The event has been approved for 6 CFP CE Credits.



FORUM OVERVIEW

With a 20-year track record, Capital Link’s Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum is the longest running investment forum with significant branding and recognition in the industry. It updates the broader investment community on the latest trends, developments and investment strategies using Closed-End Funds, MLPs, BDCs, and Exchange Traded Funds.

This conference brings together financial advisors, institutional investors, RIAs, private bankers, financial planners, fund and asset managers, analysts, and financial media utilizing this forum not only as a resource for sharing and evaluating the latest CEF and ETF products and trends, but also as an interactive platform for enhancing visibility and establishing the right connections.

KEYNOTE ROUNDTABLE

We have the privilege to feature three industry gurus on a roundtable discussion sharing their unique insight on the current investment climate and its outlook, as well as on the developments in the CEF & ETF space:

John P. Calamos , Founder, Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments and

, Founder, Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments and Mario Gabelli CFA, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of GAMCO Investors, Inc. and LICT Corp.

CFA, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of GAMCO Investors, Inc. and LICT Corp. The session will be moderated by John Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments.



EIGHT INDUSTRY PANELS

Closed-End Funds Industry Roundtable;

Alternatives & Real Assets (REITs, MLPS, Preferreds & Convertibles);

New CEFs Brought to Market & Looking Ahead;

The Use of Leverage;

BDCs Roundtable – Financing America’s Growth;

ETFs Industry Roundtable;

Analyst Roundtable;

Industry Leaders on Challenges & Opportunities.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER

“Multi-Year Trends: Energy Transition and "Crypto" Beyond Bitcoin”

Jan Van Eck, President and Chief Executive Officer - Van Eck Associates Corporation

FORUM TARGET AUDIENCE

Financial advisors, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private bankers & wealth managers, securities analysts, retail & institutional brokers, industry specialists & analysts, financial press & media, and other qualified investors will be in attendance.



FORUM ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

Mariana Fariña Bush, CFA, Research Director - CEFs & ETPs/Passive Products – Wells Fargo Investment Institute

Michael Jabara, Managing Director and Head of ETF and Closed-End Fund Research – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Alexander Reiss, Director – Stifel



PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

Abrdn (: ASGI)

Advent Capital Management

BlackRock

Calamos Investments ( CSQ)

CLIFFORD CHANCE US LLP

DWS (: GF)

Eaton Vance (: EVT)

Fitch Ratings

GAMCO Investors, Inc. and LICT Corp

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation ( HRZN)

KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS / Stifel

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management

Guggenheim Investments (: GOF)

New York Stock Exchange

Nuveen (: NUV)

State Street Global Advisors

Stifel

TD Ameritrade

Trinity Capital Inc. ( TRIN)

TriplePoint Capital (: TPVG)

TortoiseEcofin (: TYG)

Tufton Investment Management

Van Eck Associates Corporation

Wells Fargo Investment Institute

