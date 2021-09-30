Logo
Capital Link 20th Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 – Digital Conference
11am – 5:20pm EST

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link’s 20th Annual Closed-Ends Funds & Global ETFs Forum will take place on October 5, 2021, as a digital event.

This event is held in cooperation with the New York Stock Exchange, the Lead Sponsor is Calamos Investments, and the Silver Sponsor is Nuveen.

REGISTRATION
Registration is complimentary. To register please click on the link below or copy and paste it in your browser:
http://forums.capitallink.com/cef/2021/.

The event has been approved for 6 CFP CE Credits.

FORUM OVERVIEW
With a 20-year track record, Capital Link’s Annual Closed-End Funds & Global ETFs Forum is the longest running investment forum with significant branding and recognition in the industry. It updates the broader investment community on the latest trends, developments and investment strategies using Closed-End Funds, MLPs, BDCs, and Exchange Traded Funds.

This conference brings together financial advisors, institutional investors, RIAs, private bankers, financial planners, fund and asset managers, analysts, and financial media utilizing this forum not only as a resource for sharing and evaluating the latest CEF and ETF products and trends, but also as an interactive platform for enhancing visibility and establishing the right connections.

KEYNOTE ROUNDTABLE
We have the privilege to feature three industry gurus on a roundtable discussion sharing their unique insight on the current investment climate and its outlook, as well as on the developments in the CEF & ETF space:

  • John P. Calamos, Founder, Chairman and Global CIO of Calamos Investments and
  • Mario Gabelli , CFA, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of GAMCO Investors, Inc. and LICT Corp.
  • The session will be moderated by John Koudounis, CEO of Calamos Investments.

EIGHT INDUSTRY PANELS

  • Closed-End Funds Industry Roundtable;
  • Alternatives & Real Assets (REITs, MLPS, Preferreds & Convertibles);
  • New CEFs Brought to Market & Looking Ahead;
  • The Use of Leverage;
  • BDCs Roundtable – Financing America’s Growth;
  • ETFs Industry Roundtable;
  • Analyst Roundtable;
  • Industry Leaders on Challenges & Opportunities.

KEYNOTE SPEAKER
“Multi-Year Trends: Energy Transition and "Crypto" Beyond Bitcoin”
Jan Van Eck, President and Chief Executive Officer - Van Eck Associates Corporation

FORUM TARGET AUDIENCE
Financial advisors, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private bankers & wealth managers, securities analysts, retail & institutional brokers, industry specialists & analysts, financial press & media, and other qualified investors will be in attendance.

FORUM ADVISORY BOARD MEMBERS

  • Mariana Fariña Bush, CFA, Research Director - CEFs & ETPs/Passive Products – Wells Fargo Investment Institute
  • Michael Jabara, Managing Director and Head of ETF and Closed-End Fund Research – Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
  • Alexander Reiss, Director – Stifel

PARTICIPATING COMPANIES

  • Abrdn (: ASGI)
  • Advent Capital Management
  • BlackRock
  • Calamos Investments ( CSQ)
  • CLIFFORD CHANCE US LLP
  • DWS (: GF)
  • Eaton Vance (: EVT)
  • Fitch Ratings
  • GAMCO Investors, Inc. and LICT Corp
  • Horizon Technology Finance Corporation ( HRZN)
  • KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS / Stifel
  • Morgan Stanley Wealth Management
  • Guggenheim Investments (: GOF)
  • New York Stock Exchange
  • Nuveen (: NUV)
  • State Street Global Advisors
  • Stifel
  • TD Ameritrade
  • Trinity Capital Inc. ( TRIN)
  • TriplePoint Capital (: TPVG)
  • TortoiseEcofin (: TYG)
  • Tufton Investment Management
  • Van Eck Associates Corporation
  • Wells Fargo Investment Institute

FORUM SPONSORS
IN COOPERATION WITH: New York Stock Exchange
GOLD SPONSOR: Calamos Investments
SILVER SPONSOR: Nuveen
BRONZE SPONSORS: Abrdn • Clifford Chance US LLP • DWS • Eaton Vance • Fitch Ratings • Gabelli Funds • Guggenheim Investments • Stifel • Tortoise Ecofin • Tufton Investment Management
SUPPORTING ORGANIZATION: Closed-End Fund Association, Inc. – CEFA

FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO REGISTER:
Please visit: http://forums.capitallink.com/cef/2021/
Or, contact Anny Zhu at [email protected].
Telephone: +1-212-661-7566
ORGANIZER: CAPITAL LINK, INC.
Founded in 1995, Capital Link is a New York based investor relations, financial communication and advisory form with strategic focus on Closed-End Funds and ETFs, MLPs, the energy, commodities and maritime sectors. In addition, Capital Link organizes ten investment conferences a year in the United States and Europe all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a member of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has offices in London, Athens & Oslo.

ti?nf=ODMzNTU5MiM0NDMzMDk3IzIwMjE0Mjc=
Capital-Link.png
