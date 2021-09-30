Logo
Sherwin-Williams to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on October 26, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Sept. 30, 2021

CLEVELAND, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) will issue a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 prior to the opening of the market on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. At that time, a copy of the press release and information regarding Sherwin-Williams' financial condition, operating segment results and other information will be available by clicking on this link Sherwin-Williams Press Releases, then clicking on the reference to the October 26 release.

The_Sherwin_Williams_Company_Logo.jpg

The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter, and its outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, at 11:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. Participating on the call will be Sherwin-Williams Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, John Morikis, along with other senior executives.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously in the listen only mode by Issuer Direct. To listen to the webcast on the Sherwin-Williams website, click on https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/, then click on the webcast icon following the reference to the Q3 Webcast. The webcast will also be available at Issuer Direct's Investor Calendar website, www.investorcalendar.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at this link https://investors.sherwin-williams.com/financials/quarterly-results/ beginning approximately two hours after the call ends.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contact:

Jim Jaye

Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Vice President, Global Corporate Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8682

Direct: 216.515.8849

[email protected]

[email protected]



Eric Swanson


Vice President, Investor Relations


Sherwin-Williams


Direct: 216.566.2766


[email protected]


favicon.png?sn=CL25289&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sherwin-williams-to-announce-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-october-26-2021-301389172.html

SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL25289&Transmission_Id=202109301500PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL25289&DateId=20210930
