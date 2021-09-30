SPB Hospitality Completes Acquisition of J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SPB Hospitality Completes Acquisition of J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

$220 million transaction builds on the success of SPB's existing portfolio with addition of 47 polished-casual restaurants

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SPB Hospitality, an industry-leading operator and franchisor of steakhouses, pizza and craft brewery restaurants, announced that it has completed the acquisition of J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:JAX]. Upon closing, each share of J. Alexander's common stock was converted into the right to receive $14.00 in cash per share, which equates to an equity value of approximately $220 million. The merger was overwhelmingly approved by J. Alexander's shareholders.

SPB_Hospitality_Logo.jpg

J. Alexander's Holdings operates 47 upscale restaurants with award-winning brands, including J. Alexander's, Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill, Redlands Grill, Overland Park Grill and Merus Grill. For more than 30 years, J. Alexander's Holdings' guests have enjoyed high-quality food, an attractive ambiance and unparalleled polished service.

"This acquisition is a game-changer that advances SPB's vision of building a best-in-class hospitality company known for creating exceptional experiences and breaking through culinary boundaries," said SPB Hospitality Chief Executive Officer Jim Mazany. "I could not be more excited about the future of our SPB Hospitality brands. We're thrilled to welcome the J. Alexander's team to our family and thank them for their assistance throughout the acquisition process."

"We have enormous confidence in SPB's leadership and their vision for building one of the strongest and most successful restaurant groups in the industry," said Morgan McClure, President of SPB Hospitality and Managing Director at Fortress Investment Group. Funds managed by affiliates of Fortress own SPB, which was created in 2020 to manage its growing portfolio of hospitality brands. "J. Alexander's time-honored brands and dynamic team are significant additions to the SPB family and a major step forward in achieving SPB's vision."

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Configure Partners LLC served as financial advisors and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP served as legal counsel to SPB Hospitality and Fortress Investment Group.

About Fortress
Fortress Investment Group LLC is a leading, highly diversified global investment manager with approximately $53.9 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2021. Founded in 1998, Fortress manages assets on behalf of approximately 1,800 institutional clients and private investors worldwide across a range of credit and real estate, private equity and permanent capital investment strategies.

About SPB Hospitality
SPB Hospitality is a leading operator and franchisor of full-service dining restaurants, spanning a national footprint of hundreds of restaurants and breweries in 38 states and the District of Columbia. Based in Houston, the company's diverse portfolio of restaurant brands includes Logan's Roadhouse, Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom, Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, and a collection of specialty restaurant concepts. For more information about SPB Hospitality, visit spbhospitality.com.

About J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc.
J. Alexander's Holdings is a collection of restaurants that focus on providing high-quality food, outstanding professional service and an attractive ambiance. The Company presently operates 47 restaurants in 16 states. For additional information, visit JAlexandersHoldings.com.

favicon.png?sn=DA25577&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spb-hospitality-completes-acquisition-of-j-alexanders-holdings-inc-301389271.html

SOURCE SPB Hospitality

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA25577&Transmission_Id=202109301515PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA25577&DateId=20210930
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment