Wabash National's Zero-Emission Composite Refrigerated Trailer Recognized as a Top 20 Product in the Industry

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National, the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, announced today its zero-emission composite refrigerated trailer, featuring the company’s proprietary molded structural composite (MSC) technology, was recognized as a Top 20 Product by Heavy Duty Trucking (HDT) magazine.

Wabash National commercialized its zero-emission composite refrigerated trailer in 2020. This all-electric refrigerated trailer leverages MSC technology to downsize the energy required to keep produce cold. The lightweight MSC technology enables battery-powered refrigeration and solar technology from partners like eNow and Carrier Transicold for the most thermally efficient, eco-friendly refrigerated haul available on the market.

“We’re thrilled to be recognized in the transportation, logistics and distribution industry with this Top 20 Products award,” said Sr. Director of Product Development Mark Ehrlich. “The trucking industry has long been looking for viable zero-emission solutions. Until now, there hasn’t been a trailer manufacturer that could demonstrate a roadworthy solution that encompasses thermal efficiency and alternative energy, as well as lower operating costs, in a reefer. Wabash is the visionary leader that can deliver sustainable solutions. This is the first time a major trailer innovation has been coupled with a major alternative energy innovation that results in breakthrough customer value and reduces fleets’ carbon footprints. We’re excited to see more of these trailers hit the highways.”

HDT’s Top 20 Products are chosen by Heavy Duty Trucking’s editorial team with input from the HDT Editorial Advisory Board. Products are evaluated in three areas: innovation, ability to address important industry issues, and potential to improve a fleet’s bottom line. To be considered for the 2021 awards, a new product must have been reported on by HDT’s editors, either online or in print, between November 15, 2019, and November 15, 2020. Products must be commercially available or scheduled to become so within the year. HDT has been awarding its Top 20 Products honors since 2011.

Customers can learn more about Wabash’s MSC reefers with solar-electric TRUs by contacting a Wabash National sales representative at 855-530-3870 or [email protected].

About Wabash National Corporation
As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (:WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, liquid tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical processing equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Communications
(765) 771-5766
dana[email protected]

Multimedia:
Product and award photos

