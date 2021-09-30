Sun Life and the Kansas City Royals raise $21,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Sun Life and the Kansas City Royals raise $21,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021

Mike Minor and Brady Singer led the season in strikeouts for Sun Life Strikeout Diabetes program

WELLESLEY, Mass., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Back on the mound this year, Kansas City Royals pitching raised more than $21,000 for Sun Life's Strikeout Diabetes program, supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. Every 21 seconds, someone in the U.S. is diagnosed with diabetes, so for each Royals strikeout this season Sun Life donated $21 to the Boys & Girls Clubs to support the health and well-being of the community, especially in their efforts to combat diabetes.

SunLifeCheckPresentation.jpg

"We are thrilled to partner with Sun Life again to support this worthy cause and give back to the people of Kansas City," said Amanda Grosdidier, senior director Community Investments & executive director of Royals Charities. "It is exciting to engage with fans in the stands and on social with Strikeout Diabetes to support such an important community organization like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City."

At yesterday's game against Cleveland, representatives from Sun Life and the Boys & Girls Club met on the mound to present a giant check for $21,000.

"We are grateful to receive support from Sun Life, especially in such a fun way," said Dr. Dred Scott, president & CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. "These funds will help us continue to provide important programs to Kansas City youth that encourage them to stay active and learn healthy habits for life."

"We love seeing the Royals in action and working with them to support the Boys & Girls Clubs," said Marc Warrington, senior vice president of Group Distribution at Sun Life U.S. "We understand the importance of supporting community organizations, as well as partnering with them to make sure their programs continue to grow and thrive. The Royals have been a wonderful partner and we look forward to helping more children access these important programs."

In addition to Strikeout Diabetes, Sun Life partners with the Royals on Home Run to Health, a program that teaches local youth fitness and lifestyle habits to promote health and wellness. Sun Life is also a national sponsor of the American Diabetes Association, and offers the Sun Life Team Up Against Diabetes grant program, funding diabetes, health and wellness programs around the country that support underserved communities of color – populations who are disproportionately impacted by diabetes. To date, Sun Life has given more than $21 million globally to diabetes causes. For more information about Sun Life's partnerships and commitment to diabetes, visit www.sunlife.com/usdiabetes.

About Sun Life
Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing insurance, wealth and asset management solutions to individual and corporate Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of June 30, 2021, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.36 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

In the United States, Sun Life is one of the largest group benefits providers, serving more than 55,000 employers in small, medium and large workplaces across the country. Sun Life's broad portfolio of insurance products and services in the U.S. includes disability, absence management, life, dental, vision, voluntary, supplemental health and medical stop-loss. Sun Life and its affiliates in asset management businesses in the U.S. employ approximately 5,500 people. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com/us.

About Royals Charities
Created in 2001, Royals Charities, the charitable foundation of the Kansas City Royals, strives to support children, education, youth baseball/softball, and military families in and around the Kansas City area through financial grants. Royals Charities has donated more than $18 million dollars in grants since its inception. For more information visit www.royals.com/royalscharities.

Media contacts:
Devon Fernald
Sun Life U.S.
781-800-3609
[email protected]

Connect with Sun Life U.S.
https://www.facebook.com/SLFUnitedStates
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sun-life-financial
https://twitter.com/SunLifeUS

Sun_Life_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE25578&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sun-life-and-the-kansas-city-royals-raise-21-000-for-the-boys--girls-clubs-of-greater-kansas-city-301389325.html

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE25578&Transmission_Id=202109301611PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE25578&DateId=20210930
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment