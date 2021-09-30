Olin Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Olin Corporation Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CLAYTON, Mo., Sept. 30, 2021

CLAYTON, Mo., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) announced today that Matthew S. Darnall and W. Anthony Will were each elected as a new director by Olin's Board of Directors to serve on Olin's Board effective immediately. Mr. Darnall was selected to serve on the Audit Committee and the Directors and Corporate Governance Committee of Olin's Board. Mr. Will was selected to serve on the Compensation Committee and the Directors and Corporate Governance Committee of Olin's Board.

OlinLogo.jpg

Matthew S. Darnall retired in July 2021 from his position as Managing Director, Industrials Group of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a position he held since 2003. Over a 36-year career at The Goldman Sachs Group, Mr. Darnall advised companies on corporate financial matters and mergers transactions within the Communications, Media and Entertainment Group, the Energy and the Midwest Regional Coverage Group. Mr. Darnall earned a bachelor's degree in economics from DePauw University and a master's degree in business administration from the University of Chicago.

Mr. Darnall brings significant investment banker expertise and merger and acquisitions, capital structure and allocation and corporate structure and reorganization experience to Olin's Board of Directors.

W. Anthony Will serves as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of CF Industries Holdings Inc., positions he has held since January 2014. He previously served as Senior Vice President, Manufacturing and Distribution from January 2012 to January 2014, Vice President, Manufacturing and Distribution from March 2009 to December 2011, and Vice President, Corporate Development from April 2007 to March 2009. Prior to joining CF Industries Holdings, Inc., Mr. Will was a partner at Accenture Ltd., Vice President, Business Development at Sears, Roebuck and Company, a consultant for Egon Zehnder International, Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development at Fort James Corporation, a manager at Boston Consulting Group and group leader at Motorola Solutions, Inc. Mr. Will earned a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University and a master's degree in business administration from Northwestern University.

Mr. Will brings significant public company chief executive officer, operations and corporate development expertise and risk management, finance and human capital management experience to Olin's Board of Directors.

On September 27, 2021, John M. B. O'Connor, Gray G. Benoist, and W. Barnes Hauptfuhrer, non-executive Directors of Olin, each advised Olin of his decision to resign from Olin's Board of Directors and the Board Committees on which they served, effective immediately. Messrs. O'Connor's, Benoist's and Hauptfuhrer's decisions to resign were not related to any disagreement with Olin on any matter relating to Olin's operations, policies or practices.

Scott Sutton, Olin's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "We would like to thank John, Gray and Barnes for their valuable service on Olin's Board and Board Committees, and wish them continued good fortune in the years to come. Additionally, we welcome Matt and Tony to Olin's Board and Board Committees as we take Olin to the next level in its evolution."

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Olin Corporation is a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and distributor of chemical products and a leading U.S. manufacturer of ammunition. The chemical products produced include chlorine and caustic soda, vinyls, epoxies, chlorinated organics, bleach, and hydrochloric acid. Winchester's principal manufacturing facilities produce and distribute sporting ammunition, law enforcement ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges.

Visit www.olin.com for more information on Olin.

2021-21

favicon.png?sn=NY25335&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olin-corporation-announces-changes-to-its-board-of-directors-301389250.html

SOURCE Olin Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY25335&Transmission_Id=202109301615PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY25335&DateId=20210930
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment