Nabors Industries Ltd. Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Invitation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 30, 2021

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) invites you to join Anthony G. Petrello, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and William Restrepo, Chief Financial Officer, Wednesday, October 27th at 11:00 a.m. Central Time for a discussion of operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Nabors will release earnings after the market closes on October 26, 2021.

Date:

October 27, 2021

Time:

11:00 a.m. CT (12:00 p.m. ET)

Dial-in-number(s):



Domestic:

(888) 317-6003


International:

(412) 317-6061


Canada:

(866) 284-3684



Participant Elite Entry Number:

1703896

Please call ten to fifteen minutes ahead of time to ensure proper connection. The conference call will be recorded and available for replay for one week, by 4:00 p.m. Central Time on November 03, 2021.

To hear the recording, please call (877) 344-7529 domestically or (412) 317-0088 internationally and enter Participant Elite Entry Number: 10160580.

Nabors will have a live audio webcast of the conference call available on its website at www.nabors.com. Navigate to the Investor Relations page and then select Events Calendar to join the webcast. An electronic version of the earnings release and supplemental presentation will also be available to download from the website.

About Nabors

Nabors Industries is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With operations in approximately 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and sustainable energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to help shape the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its 100-year history of energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

Investor Contact

For further information regarding Nabors, please contact William C. Conroy, Vice President of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at + 1 281-775-2423, via email at [email protected] or Kara Peak, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations at +1 281-775-4954, via email at [email protected]. To request investor materials, contact Nabors' corporate headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda at + 1 441-292-1510 or via email at [email protected].

favicon.png?sn=DA25281&sd=2021-09-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nabors-industries-ltd-third-quarter-2021-earnings-conference-call-invitation-301389269.html

SOURCE Nabors Industries Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA25281&Transmission_Id=202109301600PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA25281&DateId=20210930
