Azure Power appoints a new Chairman of the Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Azure Power appoints a new Chairman of the Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW DELHI, India, Sept. 30, 2021

NEW DELHI, India, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE) today announced that Mr. Alan Rosling, has been appointed as a non-executive and nominee Director of Azure by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ). Mr. Rosling will replace Mr. Barney Rush as the Chairman of the Board. Mr. Barney Rush, who served as Director on the Board for nearly six years and last two as Chairman of the Board, has announced his retirement effective from close of business hours on September 30, 2021, the end of the board year. Mr. Rosling shall also assume the role of Chairman of the Board of Azure Power India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Azure Power Global Limited.

Alan_Rosling.jpg

Speaking on his retirement, Mr. Rush said, "It has been an honor and a pleasure to have been associated with Azure Power over past six years, and I greatly appreciate the opportunity I have had to work with my colleagues on the Board and with the excellent management team of Azure Power. Azure has grown enormously over these years and has built and maintained its reputation as a leader in the vitally important Indian clean energy industry. Azure is well positioned to continue its profitable growth, guided by its strong leadership team. I wish Alan and Azure Power great success."

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Rosling said, "I am delighted to take on this role at such an exciting time for Azure Power — the sector dynamics are changing rapidly and present a huge canvas of opportunities for the established long-term players like Azure. With strong investors and experienced leadership, Azure is well placed to navigate through these changes and to be a leading player in the decarbonizing economy. I look forward to contribute meaningfully to this exciting journey."

Mr. Rosling is co-founder & director of ECube, a specialist in ESG advisory and climate finance in India. Mr. Rosling was earlier co-founder of Kiran Energy Solar Power and previously an Executive Director of Tata Sons Limited, where he was in charge of the Tata Group's internationalization drive. Mr. Rosling was educated at Cambridge University and the Harvard Business School and in 2014 was awarded Commander of the British Empire (CBE).

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjit Gupta, MD and CEO, Azure Power said, "We are pleased to have Mr. Rosling join our Board as the new Chairman. His long history of leadership and connect with India, coupled with his hands on experience in the clean energy space makes him an ideal person for this role. I look forward to working closely with Mr. Rosling to continue to ensure Azure Power delivers positive impact for all stakeholders, including our people and society. I am thankful to Barney Rush for his leadership and guidance in establishing and strengthening Azure Power as a leading clean energy company in India. I feel privileged to have worked with him and gained from his wealth of experience in the energy sector."

Mr. Rush's decision to retire was not the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

About Azure Power

Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent renewable power producer in India. Azure Power developed India's first private utility scale solar project in 2009 and has been at the forefront in the sector as a developer, constructor and operator of utility scale renewable projects since its inception in 2008. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced in-house operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power manages the entire development and operation process, providing low-cost renewable power solutions to customers throughout India.

For more information:
Investor Contact
Vikas Bansal
[email protected]

Media Contact
Samitla Subba
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN25644&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azure-power-appoints-a-new-chairman-of-the-board-of-directors-301389350.html

SOURCE Azure Power

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN25644&Transmission_Id=202109301700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN25644&DateId=20210930
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment