AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Exercises Option to Repurchase Some of its First Lien Debt

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), announced today that it has exercised an option to repurchase $35 million of its 15% cash / 17% payment-in-kind (“PIK”) Toggle First Lien Secured Notes due 2026. The total cost to exercise this repurchase option was $41.3 million, including principal and accrued and unpaid interest. As a result of this debt reduction, AMC’s annual interest cost has been reduced by $5.25 million.

“The repurchase of some of our highest cost debt is one of the many steps that we are taking to optimally position AMC for the future,” said Adam Aron, AMC’s Chairman and CEO. “In addition to reducing our interest-bearing debt, we are also using our enhanced liquidity and improving business fundamentals to make meaningful reductions in deferred rent obligations. At the same time, we continue to take steps to improve our operating results and we are capitalizing on opportunities to grow and enhance our business.”

Aron concluded, “At AMC our recent innovations include showing alternative content at our theatres such as exclusive musical experiences, and WWE and UFC programming; our commitment to accept cryptocurrency starting with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash before year-end, as well as exploring the possibility of accepting Dogecoin; and our unprecedented national multi-media marketing campaign featuring Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman. This all comes at a time when we believe that the upcoming movie slate is incredibly exciting, and studios currently seem to be re-committing to an exclusive theatrical window.”

