Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, announced today that Faraz Ali, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the Chardan 5th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine’s Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa and the Jefferies Gene Therapy/Editing Summit in October. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Panel: Genetic Medicines: The Ongoing Emergence of the Heart as a Target Tissue

Date: Monday, October 4, 2021

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Fireside Chat

Date: Monday, October 4, 2021

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Panel: Personalizing Cardiovascular Therapies To Address The Underlying Causes Of Disease

Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Time: 3:15 p.m. PT

Company Presentation

Date: Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Time: 4:45 p.m. PT

Company Presentation

Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Time: 11:30 a.m ET

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic disorders as well as for more prevalent heart conditions through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210930006008/en/