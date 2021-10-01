MERGER ALERT - GGPIU, and KRA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Mergers of these Companies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that investigations have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI, GGPIQ, and GGPIU")

Agreement Announcement: September 21, 2021

Transaction Details:Under the terms of the merger, the combined company will be held by a new public company that will be named Polestar Automotive Holding UK Limited, which is expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "PSNY". The transaction implies an enterprise value of approximately USD 20 billion.

For details on the GGPIU investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/gores-guggenheim-inc-information-request-form

Kraton Corp. ("NYSE:KRA")

Agreement Announcement: September 27, 2021

Transaction Details:Under the terms of the merger, Kraton's shareholders will receive $45.50 in cash for each share of Kraton common stock they own.

For details on the KRA investigation or if you want more information about your rights as a shareholder, complete this brief submission form:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/kraton-corp-information-request-form

