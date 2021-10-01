Nanalysis Fall Investor Presentation Schedule

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("Nanalysis") ( TSXV:NSCI, Financial)( OTCQX:NSCIF, Financial)( FRA:1N1, Financial), is pleased to share its fall investor conference schedule.

Fall Harvest Best Ideas

October 6-8

Nanalysis is scheduled to present virtually at the Fall Harvest Best Ideas conference on Oct 6 at 11:30 - 12:00 MT. One-on-one meetings with management will be held throughout the conference Oct 6-8. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay HERE.

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email Angie Goertz HERE. investors can REGISTER HERE.

LD Micro Main Event

October 12-13

Nanalysis will be attending the in-person LD Micro Main event in Los Angeles CA on Oct 12-13. Nanalysis has been asked to open the show and will be presenting at 9:30 MT on Oct 12. One-on-one meetings, lunch, and dinner meetings with management will be available throughout the conference and a virtual presentation will be recorded in advance and made available to investors.

To receive additional information, to schedule a one-on-one meeting, or register for the conference, please email Mary Manzella HERE.

Capital Events Marketing - Scottsdale

October 22-24

Nanalysis will be attending the in-person Capital Events Marketing investor conference in Scottsdale AZ on Oct 22-24. One-on-one meetings, lunch, and dinner meetings with management will be available throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, to schedule a one-on-one meeting, or register for the conference, please email Howard Fitch HERE.

We will be looking to add engagements throughout the fall as our story continues to gain traction. We will keep investors informed of any opportunities top engage directly with management as they arise

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ( TSXV:NSCI, Financial)( OTCQX:NSCIF, Financial)( FRA:1N1, Financial)

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol 'NSCI', Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol 'NSCIF', and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol ‘1N1'.

Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D).

Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact NMR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its advanced 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. These devices are used by chemical professionals spanning a wide variety of industries, including oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company's electronic boards and software are used in conventional NMR and MRI equipment and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems as well as miniaturized MRI devices.

