OPPLE Lighting Highlighted at Expo 2020 Dubai, Showing World "Light of China"

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2021

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Expo 2020 grandly opened today in Dubai, the global capital of trade. As a leading Chinese lighting brand, OPPLE Lighting is the official partner of the China Pavilion at the Expo. While providing a full range of lighting solutions for the China Pavilion during the Expo, OPPLE Lighting also has its own interactive show "Like a Shadow by Your Side", demonstrating its commitment to the "Light of China" with sustainable lighting technology and AI innovation.

1.jpg

The architectural design of the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is inspired by traditional Chinese lanterns, and is known as the "Light of China" for its implication of hope and light. Relying on its expertise and innovation, OPPLE Lighting takes circle as the starting point and light as the medium to eliminate the boundaries between individuals and groups, and also the present and the future. In the China Pavilion, from the lighting of the restaurant, to the reception area, the rest area, or its own independent exhibition, OPPLE Lighting shows the uniqueness of the China Pavilion, and also its core concept of "Innovation, At-Ease, Vitality".

2.jpg

Echoing the Expo's theme of "Connecting Minds, Creating Future", OPPLE Lighting Interactive Smart Lighting System "Like a Shadow by Your Side" gives the guests an immersive sense of participation through the light and AI recognition, fully demonstrating OPPLE Lighting's continuous exploration of future lighting and human, as well as the application capabilities of the lighting solutions.

3.jpg

"Building a shared future" is not only the theme of the China Pavilion, but also an epitome of the traditional Chinese culture, and the universal aspiration of all mankind. Born in China and targeting the global market, OPPLE Lighting spreads its footprint across home furnishing, municipal engineering, education, medical care, industry, etc., in an unremitting pursuit of a sustainable growth. In the past, OPPLE Lighting was the first to enter LED energy-saving lighting market, now OPPLE Lighting once again embraces new trends such as new infrastructure, 5G and smart lighting, empowering customers and partners to achieve their energy-saving and emission-reduction goals under the national "dual-carbon" strategic framework. Green lighting, which has always been OPPLE Lighting's goal, will be an integral part of "green development" for "building a shared future for mankind".

Ms. Ma Xiuhui, Founder and President of OPPLE Lighting said, "As a Shanghai-based enterprise and a leader in the lighting industry, and one of the earliest companies in the industry to expand into the international market, OPPLE Lighting was the only lighting manufacturer that exhibited in the Private Enterprises Pavilion at Expo 2010 Shanghai. Now we are deeply honored to once again come to World Expo and become the official partner of the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. OPPLE Lighting's ten-year involvement in World Expo reflects the company's 25-year growth since its founding, and is also an important epitome of China's "going global" initiative. As a leading lighting brand in China, OPPLE Lighting upholds its brand concept of 'See Beyond', providing differentiated professional lighting solutions for home and commercial furnishings, continuously creating value out of light, and winning trust of customers at home and abroad. In the future, we will spare no effort to give play to our own advantages on innovation, continue to expand overseas business, get to know more partners, and make contribution to China's 'dual circulation' development and 'Carbon Emission Peak and Carbon Neutrality' goals, so that the Light of China can be shown to the world."

About OPPLE Lighting

Founded in 1996, OPPLE Lighting has been engaged in R&D, production, distribution and after-sales services of lighting sources, lighting fixtures and controls, operating in over 70 countries and regions in Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and South Africa. As an industry giant with in-house R&D capabilities and focused on lighting products, OPPLE Lighting constantly expands its product line to artistic switches, integrated home furnishing, kitchen and bathroom appliances and accessories and expands all of its business units using its huge dealer base, with a view to becoming an industry-leading provider of lighting system and integrated home total solutions. With a powerful marketing team and a well-established worldwide marketing network, it now has over 150,000 outlets of sale of various types. OPPLE Lighting became a listed company in 2016 (stock abbreviation "OPPLE Lighting", stock code 603515.SH). OPPLE Lighting improves the quality of spaces across the board and lightens each detail of life for you.

favicon.png?sn=CN24548&sd=2021-09-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opple-lighting-highlighted-at-expo-2020-dubai-showing-world-light-of-china-301388701.html

SOURCE OPPLE

