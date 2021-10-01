LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2021 / 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name:
Callum
Last name(s):
Laing
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position:
Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
MBH Corporation Plc
b) LEI
213800NXJ8SAXU8GBY43
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:
Share
ISIN:
GB00BF1GH114
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0.248 EUR
49600.0 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price
Aggregated volume
0.248 EUR
49600.0 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
01/10/2021; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Contacts for IR and media enquiries:
- MBH Corporation plc, Charlotte Williams, [email protected], +44 (0)770 396 3953
- Perception A, Phil Anderson & Charlie Nelson, [email protected], +44 (0)776 749 1519
SOURCE: MBH Corporation Plc
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666375/MBH-Corporation-Plc-English
