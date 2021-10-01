Li Auto Inc. September 2021 Delivery Update

BEIJING, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) ( LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 7,094 Li ONEs in September 2021, up 102.5% year over year. The Company’s deliveries for the third quarter of 2021 were 25,116, up 190.0% year over year. Total deliveries of Li ONEs in the first nine months of 2021 reached 55,270 and the cumulative deliveries of Li ONEs as of September 30, 2021 reached 88,867.



“Deliveries of Li ONEs in September moderated compared with the prior month due to the prolonged chip supply shortage. Responding to the continually rising orders since the release of the 2021 Li ONE, we are taking multiple measures to ensure the supply of the auto parts, aiming to shorten the waiting time of delivery for our users,” said Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto.

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had 153 retail stores in 85 cities, as well as 223 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 165 cities.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and refined products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Its first model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium electric SUV equipped with a range extension system and advanced smart vehicle solutions. The Company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and released the 2021 Li ONE in May 2021. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company will expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lixiang.com.

