Gamesys Group PLC - Scheme of Arrangement Becomes Effective

RECOMMENDED COMBINATION of Bally's Corporation ("Bally's") (and Premier Entertainment Sub, LLC an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary ("Premier Entertainment") with Gamesys Group plc ("Gamesys") Scheme of Arrangement becomes Effective

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / On 13 April 2021, the boards of Gamesys and Bally's announced that they had agreed the terms of a recommended combination of Bally's and Gamesys pursuant to which Bally's and Premier Entertainment would acquire the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gamesys (the "Combination") by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act (the "Scheme").

The full terms of, and conditions to, the Combination were set out in the scheme document relating to the Combination published on 1 June 2021 (the "Scheme Document").

On 30 September 2021, Gamesys and Bally's announced that the Court had sanctioned the Scheme at the Court Hearing.

Gamesys and Bally's are pleased to announce that, following delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies today, the Scheme has now become Effective in accordance with its terms and the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Gamesys is now owned by Bally's and Premier Entertainment.

Delisting and cancellation of trading of Gamesys Shares

Applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange in relation to the de-listing of Gamesys Shares from the premium listing segment of the Official List and the cancellation of the admission to trading of Gamesys Shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities, which is expected to take place by 8:00 a.m. on 4 October.

Settlement of Consideration

In the case of Scheme Shareholders who held their Scheme Shares at the Scheme Record Time in certificated form, settlement of any cash consideration payable to them pursuant to the Scheme will be effected by means of cheques which will be despatched as soon as practicable and in any event no later than 14 days after this announcement.

In the case of Scheme Shareholders who held their Scheme Shares at the Scheme Record Time in uncertificated form, settlement of any cash consideration payable to them pursuant to the Scheme will be effected by means of an assured payment obligation created in favour of such Scheme Shareholder's payment bank in accordance with the CREST assured payment arrangements as soon as practicable and in any event no later than 14 days after this announcement.

In the case of Scheme Shareholders who have or who have been deemed to have made a valid Share Alternative Election, the New Bally's Shares to which they are entitled will be allotted and issued to them directly through DTC's Direct Registration System, and the name of each such Scheme Shareholder will be entered as the registered owner of the relevant number of New Bally's Shares. Such Scheme Shareholders will be sent a book-entry account statement of ownership evidencing their ownership of such New Bally's Shares as soon as practicable and in any event no later than 14 days after this announcement.

Resignations of Gamesys Non-Executive Directors

As the Scheme has now become Effective, Neil Goulden, Andria Vidler, Colin Sturgeon, Nigel Brewster, James Ryan and Katie Vanneck-Smith have tendered their resignations and have stepped down from the Gamesys Board as of today's date.

Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

Bally's and Premier Entertainment Robert Lavan, Senior Vice President - Finance and Investor Relations Tel: +1 401 475 8564 Kekst CNC (PR adviser to Bally's and Premier Entertainment) Tel: +1 646 847 6102 Richard Goldman David Gill Gamesys Tel: +44(0) 20 7478 8150 Jason Holden, Director of Investor Relations Macquarie Capital (financial adviser to Gamesys) Sung Chun Magnus Scaddan Tel: +44(0) 20 3037 2000 Numis (joint broker to Gamesys) Garry Levin Tel: +44(0) 20 7260 1000 Berenberg (joint broker to Gamesys) Mark Whitmore Tel: +44(0) 20 3207 7800 Finsbury (PR adviser to Gamesys) Tel: +44(0) 7771 887 977 James Leviton

