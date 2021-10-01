Poly becomes strategic partner of the Telepo Alliance Program

PR Newswire

BRUSSELS, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telepo, part of the Destiny Group - a European provider of secure cloud and business communication - adds Poly as a strategic partner to its Telepo Alliance Program. Launched in May 2021, the Alliance Program is a program that provides a Telepo system and framework to allow vendors to interop and validate their products against the latest generally available Telepo products and applications. The purpose of the program is to build a strong partner network of like minded technology vendors and Poly was a natural choice to be one of the first partners, with many Telepo service providers already using Poly products. Furthermore, Poly also has a strong relationship with Destiny through various partnerships with other companies within the Destiny group like Escaux in Belgium and Soluno in Sweden.

This new alliance opens up the opportunity to leverage each other's strengths and networks in the service provider space. Moreover, it also creates an opportunity in already saturated markets such as the Nordics and Benelux and new potential for both Telepo, Destiny and Poly in less saturated Voice/UC markets in other parts of EMEA and APAC.

Over time more and more Poly devices will be integrated into the Telepo platform besides headsets and deskphones. And Telepo applications will be integrated into the Poly+ apps to give the richest experience possible to the end-user. Telepo is also part of the Poly Beta program, which means that new devices will be tested and onboarded right from the moment of launch.

Clint Edwards, Vice-President Solution Architecture Service Provider & Alliance Poly: "We are excited about this partnership with Telepo and the opportunity to bring the Poly portfolio into the Telepo ecosystem. The joint solution will allow Telepo based Service Providers in areas such as Northern Europe, South Africa, Japan, New Zealand, Australia, and Singapore to enhance their options for phones, headsets, and video, to take advantage of the Poly portfolio and industry leading audio and video innovations to provide compelling solutions for customers in those regions. "

Rami Houbby, General Manager Telepo: "This is an important partnership that we are adding to the Telepo Alliance Program to help our Service Providers enrich their offers to their customers with Poly's enhanced audio and video innovations. Support for Poly technology by Telepo will also enable our Service Providers to provide seamless migrations to their environments whilst protecting their customers' investments. This is a win-win for all and we are very delighted to be working closely with Poly to provide the best customer experience."

About Destiny

Destiny, originally Belgian, is a European leader and innovator in secure cloud communications based on its powerful and secure mobile-first products and UCaaS. Destiny empowers +2 million business users to communicate, collaborate and provide excellent customer service. The company enables service providers, channel partners and end customers as well as 3rd party services to thrive in their cloud ecosystem. Destiny, with headquarters in Brussels, has 700 employees in 7 European countries and an expected annual turnover of close to €200 million in 2021. Destiny acquired Telepo in June 2021.

More info: www.destiny.be

About Poly

Poly (NYSE: POLY) creates premium audio and video products so you can have your best meeting -- anywhere, anytime, every time. Our headsets, video and audio-conferencing products, desk phones, analytics software and services are beautifully designed and engineered to connect people with incredible clarity. They're pro-grade, easy to use and work seamlessly with all the best video and audio conferencing services. With Poly (Plantronics, Inc. – formerly Plantronics and Polycom), you'll do more than just show up, you'll stand out. For more information visit www.Poly.com.

