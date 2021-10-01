Logo
Kia America Sets Best-Ever Third Quarter Sales Performance In Company History

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Kia America on Track for Best-Ever Annual Sales, Despite Inventory Challenges

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announcedSeptember sales of 52,906 units, led by Forte and Telluride models, which accelerated Kia to its best-ever third quarter sales in company history for a total of 177,014 units sold. This result has contributed to Kia's highest ever sales performance for the first nine months of a calendar year – a total of 555,525 units – a nine-percent increase over the previous first three-quarter sales record of 491,764 units.

17572_2022_Telluride_Nightfall_Edition.jpg

In September, Kia sold 77-percent of available inventory and saw a marked increase in sales of its hybrid and battery-electric vehicles, with year-over-year sales up more than 81-percent. Telluride realized record September sales with 9,278 units and throughout the month anticipation for the all-new EV6 – Kia's first dedicated battery electric vehicle – continued to grow with the model expected to arrive at dealerships in early 2022.

"Kia sales continued to break records and build upon the momentum seen since the start of the year, despite the ongoing supply chain issues facing the industry," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Our record setting performance in Q3 has reinforced confidence that our positive sales trajectory will continue well into 2022."

In addition to sales, last month saw a number of significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

  • The third class of Great Unknowns Scholarship recipients was announced, bringing the total number of students receiving the $5,000 yearly scholarship to 45 since the scholarship was established in 2019
  • A new 60-second spot highlighting Kia's electrified future and new brand identity made its debut during the 73RD EMMY® AWARDS on September 19th
  • The all-new, all-electric EV6 was driven by NBC's America's Got TalentJudge Simon Cowell and was featured as part of in-show integrations and season-winner and runner-up prize packages
  • A donation of $200,000 to the American Red Cross made by Kia America to assist with disaster relief efforts and provide shelter, food and comfort to those affected by Hurricane Ida

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a complete range of vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.


MONTH OF SEPTEMBER

YEAR-TO-DATE

Model

2021

2020

2021

2020

Rio

2,148

2,143

23,895

18,043

Forte

9,186

7,643

93,026

62,911

K5/Optima

5,856

6,783

73,472

58,763

Cadenza

15

99

249

922

Stinger

1,232

913

10,377

9,792

K900

11

25

83

209

Soul

6,191

6,700

60,345

55,331

Niro

2,566

1,682

19,071

13,232

Seltos

2,933

5,613

42,352

29,509

Sportage

6,596

7,165

78,778

62,400

Sorento

4,112

6,879

62,255

60,492

Telluride

9,278

8,829

70,724

46,615

Sedona/Carnival

2,782

1,045

20,898

10,131

Total

52,906

55,519

555,525

428,350

Kia_New_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA26081&sd=2021-10-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kia-america-sets-best-ever-third-quarter-sales-performance-in-company-history-301389546.html

SOURCE Kia America

