artnet AG: artnet Announces NFT Sale for Autumn Season, Strong Sales on artnet Auctions and artnet News

- Non-Fungible Token (NFT) sale will be launched this fall with an exceptional advisory board

- 20% increase in the value of transactions sold on artnet Auctions compared to the previous year

- Sales increases by 94% for artnet News in August

BERLIN, GERMANY and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / artnet AG, the leading provider of online art auctions, art market data and news, announces NFT sale for fall season. artnet will launch the sale with important NFT artists. "With 5.7 million users and more than 16 million pageviews per month, artnet is perfectly positioned to lead the NFT space. We want to bridge the gap between the crypto community and the world of fine arts," said Colleen Cash, Vice President artnet Auctions.



artnet also establishes an advisory board of NFT industry experts made up of market and opinion leaders in the field.



artnet is one of the pioneers of the digital art market and was the first company to offer online sales of fine arts. Today, artnet Auctions hosts more than 70 curated auctions annually, featuring a range of coveted modern and contemporary art, prints and photographs. It offers collectors strategic buying and selling opportunities throughout the year. As of the end of August, the value of transactions sold on artnet Auctions had increased by 20% to 18.5 million USD, compared to the previous year and revenues by 15% to 3.6 million USD.



Advertising revenues increased by 31% to 3.1 million, as compared to last year. In August alone, sales for artnet News had increased by 94% to 0.4 million USD, as compared to last year. "We expect increased growth rates for all segments, especially with regard to our online platform for art auctions and NFT sales. The use of our unique data and analysis, the transparency, trust and the ease of purchase that artnet offers, will contribute to our growth", said Jacob Pabst, CEO of artnet.



artnet News Pro recently published the fall edition of the "Intelligence Report", with a strong focus on NFTs. The report is read industry wide and is unparalleled in its reporting standards. You can find the Intelligence Report here: https://news.artnet.com/market/introducing-the-artnet-intelligence-report-fall-2021-edition-2010965



All other investor relations news can be found here: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/



Correction: In a corporate news publication dated September 29, 2021, it was stated that Erick Calderon was a member of artnet's NFT advisory board. This is not the case, however, the respective passage has been adjusted.



About artnet



With 24/7 worldwide bidding, artnet Auctions is the leading online-only marketplace for buying and selling fine art. New bidders, buyers, and consignors across categories, geographies, and demographics entrust artnet Auctions with their needs. More artworks are offered and traded digitally than ever before and artnet Auctions' efficiency, digitally native operation, quick turnaround, and continuous sales throughout the year are unmatched in the industry. The auction platform allows for immediate transactions, with a seamless flow between sellers, specialists, and collectors. Complementing the online auctions, artnet is the leading resource for researching art online.

Founded in 1989, artnet's suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people discover and collect art today. The Price Database contains more than 14 million auction results from 1,900 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary.

artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards.

ISIN: DE000A1K0375

LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31

