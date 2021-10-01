artnet AG: artnet Announces NFT Sale for Autumn Season, Strong Sales on artnet Auctions and artnet News

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

artnet AG: artnet Announces NFT Sale for Autumn Season, Strong Sales on artnet Auctions and artnet News

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Non-Fungible Token (NFT) sale will be launched this fall with an exceptional advisory board
- 20% increase in the value of transactions sold on artnet Auctions compared to the previous year
- Sales increases by 94% for artnet News in August

BERLIN, GERMANY and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / artnet AG, the leading provider of online art auctions, art market data and news, announces NFT sale for fall season. artnet will launch the sale with important NFT artists. "With 5.7 million users and more than 16 million pageviews per month, artnet is perfectly positioned to lead the NFT space. We want to bridge the gap between the crypto community and the world of fine arts," said Colleen Cash, Vice President artnet Auctions.

artnet also establishes an advisory board of NFT industry experts made up of market and opinion leaders in the field.

artnet is one of the pioneers of the digital art market and was the first company to offer online sales of fine arts. Today, artnet Auctions hosts more than 70 curated auctions annually, featuring a range of coveted modern and contemporary art, prints and photographs. It offers collectors strategic buying and selling opportunities throughout the year. As of the end of August, the value of transactions sold on artnet Auctions had increased by 20% to 18.5 million USD, compared to the previous year and revenues by 15% to 3.6 million USD.

Advertising revenues increased by 31% to 3.1 million, as compared to last year. In August alone, sales for artnet News had increased by 94% to 0.4 million USD, as compared to last year. "We expect increased growth rates for all segments, especially with regard to our online platform for art auctions and NFT sales. The use of our unique data and analysis, the transparency, trust and the ease of purchase that artnet offers, will contribute to our growth", said Jacob Pabst, CEO of artnet.

artnet News Pro recently published the fall edition of the "Intelligence Report", with a strong focus on NFTs. The report is read industry wide and is unparalleled in its reporting standards. You can find the Intelligence Report here: https://news.artnet.com/market/introducing-the-artnet-intelligence-report-fall-2021-edition-2010965

All other investor relations news can be found here: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/

Correction: In a corporate news publication dated September 29, 2021, it was stated that Erick Calderon was a member of artnet's NFT advisory board. This is not the case, however, the respective passage has been adjusted.

About artnet

With 24/7 worldwide bidding, artnet Auctions is the leading online-only marketplace for buying and selling fine art. New bidders, buyers, and consignors across categories, geographies, and demographics entrust artnet Auctions with their needs. More artworks are offered and traded digitally than ever before and artnet Auctions' efficiency, digitally native operation, quick turnaround, and continuous sales throughout the year are unmatched in the industry. The auction platform allows for immediate transactions, with a seamless flow between sellers, specialists, and collectors. Complementing the online auctions, artnet is the leading resource for researching art online.

Founded in 1989, artnet's suite of industry-leading products has revolutionized the way people discover and collect art today. The Price Database contains more than 14 million auction results from 1,900 auction houses dating back to 1985, providing an unparalleled level of transparency to the art market. The Gallery Network platform connects leading galleries with collectors from around the world, offering the most comprehensive overview of artworks for sale. artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary.

artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards.

ISIN: DE000A1K0375

LEI: 391200SHGPEDTRIC0X31

Contact:
Sophie Neuendorf
[email protected]

SOURCE: artnet AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666391/artnet-AG-artnet-Announces-NFT-Sale-for-Autumn-Season-Strong-Sales-on-artnet-Auctions-and-artnet-News

img.ashx?id=666391

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment