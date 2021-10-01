Smart Eye Receives Another Design Win from Major Japanese OEM

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Smart Eye Receives Another Design Win from Major Japanese OEM

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2021 / Smart Eye (

STO:SEYE, Financial)(OTC PINK:SMTEF)(FRA:SE9, Financial)

Smart Eye announces a new design win with a global Japanese car manufacturer. The new order, for one new car model on an existing platform, has an estimated revenue of SEK 25 million, based on forecasts of the estimated product life cycle.

Smart Eye, the world's leading developer of AI-powered Driver Monitoring System (DMS) software, has received a new order from an existing customer. The new car model is estimated to go into production by the end of 2022.

The customer is a major, global car manufacturer headquartered in Japan. The new order extends Smart Eye's technology to yet another of the customer's car models, in addition to the nine previously communicated design wins with this OEM. The estimated revenue for the new design win SEK 25 million, based on product life cycle volume projections.

For this model, the OEM has changed the standard position of the system's camera. Smart Eye's DMS solution is designed for flexibility in order to accommodate new camera placements. This is expected to give Smart Eye a competitive advantage as an increasing number of car manufacturers are requesting alternative camera placements in their cars.

"This new order further confirms our ability to provide our customers with outstanding DMS technology. As we keep delivering on our existing contracts, we look forward to receiving even more design wins on this and other previously won platforms", said Martin Krantz, CEO and founder of Smart Eye.

Smart Eye has now received a total of 89 design wins from 13 OEMs. The combined estimated lifetime value from current design wins is now larger than SEK 2,275 million. Estimated value over the product lifecycle from possible additional design wins with the car manufacturers on existing platforms is now SEK 3,975 million.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB
Phone: +46 70-329 26 98
Email: [email protected]

Anders Lyrheden, CFO Smart Eye AB
Phone: +46 70-320 96 95
Email: [email protected]

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is leading the way towards safe and sustainable transportation. Every year, 1.2 million people lose their lives in traffic-related accidents around the world, another 50 million are injured. Our firm belief is that science and technology can help turn this around.

For over 20 years Smart Eye has developed artificial intelligence (AI) in the form of eye tracking technology that understands, supports and predicts a person's intentions and actions. By carefully studying eye, facial and head movement, our technology can draw conclusions about a person's awareness and mental state. Our eye tracking technology is used in the next generation of cars, commercial vehicles and providing new insights for research within aerospace, aviation, neuroscience and more.

Smart Eye's solutions are used around the world by more than 800 partners and customers, including the US Air Force, NASA, BMW, Audi, Boeing, Volvo, GM, and Harvard University.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: http://www.corp.smarteye.se/en/

Smart Eye is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Erik Penser is Certified Adviser and can be reached at +46-8-463 8000 or [email protected] .

This information is information that Smart Eye is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2021-10-01 08:30 CEST.

Attachments

Smart Eye Receives Another Design Win from Major Japanese OEM

SOURCE: Smart Eye



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/666390/Smart-Eye-Receives-Another-Design-Win-from-Major-Japanese-OEM

img.ashx?id=666390

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment