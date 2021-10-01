Logo
EQT appoints Heads of Private Equity and Infrastructure in Japan

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT is pleased to announce two new senior hires, Tetsuro Onitsuka who joins as Head of EQT Private Equity Japan, and Masahiko Kato who joins as Head of EQT Infrastructure Japan. Tetsuro and Masahiko will continue to build the Tokyo-based team with both local and relocated EQT employees while exploring thematic investment opportunities in Japan. In addition, Tetsuro and Masahiko will lead the process of strengthening EQT's bench of experienced Japanese advisors to the EQT Network.

Tetsuro and Masahiko bring extensive investment experience and local know-how from the Japanese private equity market, with Tetsuro most recently working as a Managing Director at Japan Post Investment, and prior to that Principal and Head of Japan at TPG. Masahiko most recently held a position as Deputy General Manager in Mitsubishi Corp's private equity and infrastructure division.

The appointment of two senior hires in Japan is in line with EQT's long-term strategy of expanding its presence within the Asia-Pacific region. Tetsuro and Masahiko will lead and grow the team in close collaboration with the entire EQT platform, including the inhouse digitalization and sustainability specialist teams, as well as EQT's global network of industry advisors.

Thomas von Koch, Partner and Chairperson of EQT Asia Pacific, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Tetsuro and Masahiko to lead EQT's operations in Japan. The country offers a wide range of compelling opportunities in EQT's core sectors and we are confident that our industrial heritage, thematic investment strategy and expert capabilities within technology and ESG will create value for Japanese companies. We look forward to executing on these opportunities while continuing to grow EQT's local team in Tokyo."

Tetsuro Onitsuka, Head of EQT Private Equity Japan, said, "I am honored by the confidence EQT has placed with me and I am excited to contribute to the firm's expansion in Japan. EQT has a successful track record of future-proofing companies and supporting them through their digital transformation, internationalization and sustainable growth journeys. We hope to leverage this experience into a Japanese context."

Masahiko Kato, Head of EQT Infrastructure Japan, said, "I am humbled and excited to be leading EQT's Infrastructure business in Japan. EQT's growth-focused ownership philosophy, global industrial expertise and strong focus on ESG, makes EQT a truly unique firm which should strongly resonate in the Japanese market. I believe EQT's partnership approach to investments and its growth mindset will unlock new and exciting opportunities".

