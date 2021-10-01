Immuneering to Present Key Preclinical Data Across Several Poster Presentations at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

Preclinical Data Demonstrates Broad Antitumor Activity of IMM-1-104 Across RAS and RAF Mutant Tumors and Highlights Mechanistic Aspects of its Dual MEK Inhibition



Company to Host Key Opinion Leader Event on October 12, 2021 at 11:30 am Eastern Time

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation ( IMRX), a biopharmaceutical company advancing a robust pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates that are designed to uniquely disrupt cellular signaling dynamics, today announced that several key preclinical datasets highlighting the potential of its lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, will be presented at the upcoming AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics taking place virtually from October 7-10, 2021.

IMM-1-104 is designed to be a highly selective dual-MEK inhibitor that further disrupts the kinase suppressor of RAS 1 and 2 (KSR1/2) for the treatment of advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutant tumors. The Company anticipates submission of an Investigational New Drug application (IND) for IMM-1-104 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first quarter of 2022.

The following posters featuring IMM-1-104 will be presented at EORTC 21:

Title: IMM-1-104: a novel, oral, selective dual-MEK inhibitor that displays broad antitumor activity and high tolerability across RAS and RAF mutant tumors in vivo Poster #: P252 Presenter: Brett Hall, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Immuneering Title: Transcriptional effects in C26 tumor highlight mechanistic aspects of a novel dual MEK inhibitor, IMM-1-104 Poster #: P254 Presenter: Sarah Kolitz, Ph.D., Vice President, Translational Medicine, at Immuneering Title: Benchmarking the novel dual-MEK inhibitor, IMM-1-104, head-to-head and in combination with sotorasib (AMG-510) in the MIA PaCa-2 (KRAS-G12C) pancreatic cancer xenograft model Poster #: P240 Presenter: Peter King, Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Discovery, at Immuneering

“We look forward to sharing data from multiple animal studies that we believe demonstrate IMM-1-104’s potential for activity against a wide range of RAS and RAF mutant tumors,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering. “Equally important is the tolerability profile that we consistently observe across animal models. Taken together, we believe these results indicate that IMM-1-104 achieves a potentially attractive therapeutic index in a fundamentally new way through deep cyclic inhibition of the MAPK pathway that is not specific to any one mutation.”



“The transcriptomic data that we are presenting demonstrates this novel mechanism. We are also presenting data showing synergy with sotorasib in an animal model of KRAS G12C mutant pancreatic cancer, and we believe IMM-1-104’s broad activity also means it has the potential to overcome resistance frequently seen with registered KRAS and MEK inhibitors,” added Dr. Zeskind.

Key Opinion Leader Event

Following the close of the conference, Immuneering management will host a Key Opinion Leader Event, which will review the presented data in greater detail and highlight its broader application and potential. Event details are below:

Title: Better Medicines for MEK, RAS and Beyond Through Signaling Dynamics Day/Time: October 12, 2021 from 11:30 am – 1:00 pm Eastern Time Presenters: Alexander Spira, MD, PHD, FACP, Director of the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute and US Oncology Research Anthony W. Tolcher, MD, FRCPC, FACP, FASCO, Director of Clinical Research Founder and CEO of NEXT Oncology Registration: Better Medicines for MEK, RAS and Beyond Through Signaling Dynamics Registration (onlinexperiences.com)

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a biopharmaceutical company with an emerging pipeline focused on improving patient outcomes across a spectrum of debilitating oncologic and neurologic diseases by applying its deep knowledge of translational bioinformatics to every stage of the drug development process. Immuneering has more than a decade of experience in translational bioinformatics and generating insights into drug mechanisms of action and patient treatment responses. Building on this experience, Immuneering has developed a disease-agnostic platform that enables the company to utilize human data, novel biology and chemistry, and translational planning to create and advance its wholly owned pipeline. Immuneering’s current development programs in oncology are focused on providing potential treatments for patients with solid tumors caused by mutations of oncologic signaling pathways, including the MAPK pathway. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is designed to be a highly selective dual-MEK inhibitor that further disrupts KSR for the treatment of advanced solid tumors in patients harboring RAS mutant tumors. Additionally, Immuneering has six other oncology programs in the discovery stage that are designed to target either the MAPK or mTOR pathway, and two neuroscience programs in the discovery stage.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain "forward-looking statements," including, without limitation, statements regarding Immuneering’s progress toward drugs targeting cancers driven by alterations that activate the RAS/MAPK pathway, the treatment potential of IMM-1-104, and the timing of regulatory filings for IMM-1-104 with the FDA. Forward-looking statements are based on Immuneering’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in oncology and neuroscience drug development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, lead compound optimization, preclinical studies and clinical trials. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company’s most recent Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as well as in Immuneering’s subsequent filings it makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Immuneering undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

