Sovos Brands Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Date

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovos Brands, Inc. ( SOVO), the fastest-growing food company of scale in the United States, will announce the results of its third quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. The Company will host its earnings conference via live webcast at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on the same day. The link to the webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.sovosbrands.com, under the Events and Presentations tab. A replay of the webcast will be archived for 30 days after the call.



About Sovos Brands, Inc.

Sovos Brands, headquartered in Louisville, Colorado, is the fastest growing food company of scale in the United States. As a high growth, purposefully-built food platform and growth accelerator with a portfolio of “one-of-a-kind” brands, all four of the brands – Rao’s, Michael Angelo’s, noosa and Birch Benders – are built with authenticity and high-quality ingredients at their core. Its portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. In Latin, sovos translates to “one of a kind” and Sovos Brands leads with a one-of-a-kind approach when it comes to its brands, business and people, offering food experiences that are genuine, delicious and unforgettable.

SOVOS™, SOVOS BRANDS™, RAO'S®, RAO'S HOMEMADE®, NOOSA®, BIRCH BENDERS® and MICHAEL ANGELO'S® are trademarks of Sovos Brands and its subsidiaries.

