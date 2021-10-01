Tucows adds registry platform technology and veteran talent from UNR Corp.

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Tucows adds registry platform technology and veteran talent from UNR Corp.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC), the world's largest wholesale domain registrar, announced that it has purchased UNR Corp.'s registry platform service. This newly added platform technology will complement Tucows' existing reseller and retail domain services.

In addition to acquiring UNR's registry platform service, Tucows will add 10 veteran industry experts to the company. With over 150 years of combined experience, these expert engineers and business leaders will be vital additions to Tucows' expanding team.

"A critical piece of this deal with UNR is the ability to welcome their technical team to Tucows," said David Woroch, Executive Vice President at Tucows. "With experience spanning over two decades, they are a very strong team with deep competency in the domain name industry. They have built and operated multiple domain and DNS platforms, and we intend to leverage and integrate their expertise across all of our domain business."

"While I am slowly getting out of the industry, it's important to me to know that my businesses are being left in the best hands," said Frank Schilling, CEO and founder of UNR Corp. "Over the past 20 years it's been an honour to work with Tucows and I'm thrilled to see our registry platform and technical team join their company."

This asset agreement was signed and is effective as of October 1, 2021, with certain ICANN approvals expected in the normal course of business.

For more information on Tucows, please visit tucows.com.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names, and other internet services. Ting Internet delivers fixed fiber internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning, and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS, Enom, and Ascio combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website: https://tucows.com.

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, and Hover are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

About UNR Corp.
UNR was founded in 2012 by Internet pioneer Frank Schilling who wanted to help every company succeed by marketing products and services with the right domain name. UNR's innovative and holistic approach to the domain industry led to the in-house development of one of the most advanced Registry platforms. The platform was key to the growth of the company's own portfolio of over 20 Top Level Domains. After a successful decade, Schilling decided to move the industry forward for the next generation of participants by setting up a one-of-a-kind auction event where the TLDs changed hands, and continue to grow and innovate. Going forward, UNR will use its marketing and policy experience to provide bespoke consultancy services to existing and future TLDs.

favicon.png?sn=TO25594&sd=2021-10-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tucows-adds-registry-platform-technology-and-veteran-talent-from-unr-corp-301389418.html

SOURCE Tucows Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO25594&Transmission_Id=202110010607PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO25594&DateId=20211001
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment