Mullen Group Ltd. Announces New and Amended Credit Facilities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Mullen Group Ltd. Announces New and Amended Credit Facilities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OKOTOKS, AB, Oct. 1, 2021

OKOTOKS, AB, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (TSX: MTL) Mullen Group Ltd. ("Mullen Group", "We", "Our" and/or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that today it has entered into a new credit agreement (the "CIBC Credit Facility") with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC"). The CIBC Credit Facility is a $100.0 million revolving demand credit facility to finance the Corporation's general operating requirements including acquisition transactions. The CIBC Credit Facility is available in, among other things, Canadian dollar loans, US dollar loans and Canadian dollar banker's acceptances. Interest on the CIBC Credit Facility is based on either the Canadian bank prime rate plus 0.50 percent or US bank base rate plus 0.50 percent, in each case payable in arrears or banker's acceptance rates plus an acceptance fee of 1.50 percent payable upon acceptance.

The CIBC Credit Facility is unsecured although the Corporation's wholly-owned subsidiary, MT Investments Inc. ("MTI"), has granted an unlimited guarantee of any indebtedness owing on the CIBC Credit Facility. The CIBC Credit Facility does not have any financial covenants although the Corporation cannot be in default of its obligations under any other credit agreement that it has entered into and it must remain in compliance with certain reporting and general covenants customary for credit facilities of this nature.

The Corporation also announces that today it has amended the terms of its existing $150.0 million revolving demand credit facility (the "RBC Credit Facility") with Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC"), to add MTI as a guarantor. MTI has granted an unlimited guarantee of any indebtedness owing on the RBC Credit Facility. All other material terms of the RBC Credit Facility remain the same. For further information about the RBC Credit Facility, please refer to the Corporation's Interim Financial Report for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021, which is available on the Corporation's SEDAR profile or the Corporation's website, www.mullen-group.com.

"We would like to thank our lenders for their support and confidence in our business. The increase in our borrowing capacity will provide us with enhanced financial flexibility to pursue accretive acquisitions and greater flexibility to allocate capital in support of our strategic plan while still maintaining a strong balance sheet," said Mr. P. Stephen Clark, Chief Financial Officer.

About Mullen Group Ltd.

Mullen Group is one of North America's largest logistics providers. Our network of independently operated businesses provide a wide range of service offerings including less-than-truckload, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized and specialized hauling transportation. In addition, we provide a diverse set of specialized services related to the energy, mining, forestry and construction industries in western Canada, including water management, fluid hauling and environmental reclamation. The corporate office provides the capital and financial expertise, legal support, technology and systems support, shared services and strategic planning to its independent businesses.

Mullen Group is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "MTL". Additional information is available on our website at www.mullen-group.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information

Mr. Murray K. Mullen - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and President
Mr. P. Stephen Clark - Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Richard J. Maloney - Senior Vice President
Ms. Joanna K. Scott - Corporate Secretary & Vice President, Corporate Services

121A - 31 Southridge Drive
Okotoks, Alberta, Canada T1S 2N3
Telephone: 403-995-5200
Fax: 403-995-5296

favicon.png?sn=CA25821&sd=2021-10-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mullen-group-ltd-announces-new-and-amended-credit-facilities-301389464.html

SOURCE Mullen Group Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CA25821&Transmission_Id=202110010600PR_NEWS_USPR_____CA25821&DateId=20211001
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment