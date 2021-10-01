Logo
Thermo Fisher Scientific Opens Biologics Manufacturing Site in Lengnau, Switzerland

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

State-of-the-art facility provides pathway from development to large-scale biologics production

PR Newswire

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 1, 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (

NYSE:TMO, Financial), the world leader in serving science, today announced that it has assumed operational responsibility for a new biologics manufacturing site in Lengnau, Switzerland as part of its strategic partnership with CSL Limited announced last year. The Lengnau site will become part of Thermo Fisher's global biologics manufacturing network, and approximately 200 employees will join Thermo Fisher.

Thermo_Fisher_Lengnau_Site_Image__Oct_2021.jpg

The Lengnau site is a 1.5 million square-foot facility that will leverage highly flexible bioproduction technologies, including both single-use and stainless steel with up to 12,500L bioreactor capacity. This will provide biopharma companies with a pathway from development to large-scale production as manufacturing needs evolve.

"We are excited to add the new Lengnau site to our global biologics manufacturing network and we are thrilled to welcome more than 200 new colleagues to Thermo Fisher," said Michel Lagarde, executive vice president of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Through our partnership with CSL, this site further strengthens our unique customer value proposition to leverage our scale and depth of capabilities for pharma and biotech customers. With the addition of new high-volume stainless-steel capabilities in Lengnau, we are enabling our customers to start their projects with us and stay with us as their manufacturing requirements grow."

Following completion of site construction in 2022, Thermo Fisher will initially support manufacturing of CSL's next-generation recombinant factor IX product Idelvion® for patients with hemophilia B. Over time, Thermo Fisher plans to expand the use of the site to include additional biopharma customers.

The Lengnau site is an important expansion of Thermo Fisher's biologics manufacturing network that includes Princeton, NJ and St. Louis, MO, USA; Groningen, NL; Brisbane, AU; and Hangzhou, China.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately $35 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 90,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:
Ron O'Brien
Phone: 781-622-1242
E-mail: [email protected]

Investor Contact Information:
Raf Tejada
Phone: 781-622-1356
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE25293&sd=2021-10-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-fisher-scientific-opens-biologics-manufacturing-site-in-lengnau-switzerland-301389289.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE25293&Transmission_Id=202110010600PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE25293&DateId=20211001
