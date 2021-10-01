Coming Together to Help End Breast Cancer for All: The Estée Lauder Companies Introduces Its 2021 Breast Cancer Campaign

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) is a different kind of company and The Breast Cancer Campaign represents the best of ELC. As a Beauty Inspired, Values Driven company, ELC has put people, positive impact, and inclusivity at the heart of everything it does. That’s why the company is coming together to help end breast cancer for all. ELC’s call to help end breast cancer is more urgent than ever, as female breast cancer is now the most commonly diagnosed cancer worldwide—surpassing lung cancer for the first time in 2020—with an estimated 2.3 million new cases1. This sobering statistic has only reaffirmed why The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign’s (The Campaign) mission remains unwavering in uniting people to create a breast cancer-free world. It’s #TimeToEndBreastCancer.

The Estée Lauder Companies has been a corporate leader in the global breast cancer movement since Evelyn H. Lauder co-created the Pink Ribbon and started The Campaign in 1992. The Campaign now supports more than 60 organizations around the globe to raise funds, educate, support, and bring us closer to a world without breast cancer. As the company’s largest corporate social impact program, The Campaign has raised more than $99 million globally for lifesaving research, education, and medical services, with more than $80 million funding 321 medical research grants through the Breast Cancer Research Foundation® (BCRF), the highest-rated nonprofit breast cancer organization in the U.S. founded by Evelyn H. Lauder in 1993.

BCRF’s mission is to prevent and cure breast cancer by advancing the world's most promising research. The BCRF research grants funded by The Campaign span the entire continuum of breast cancer research, from studying the basic biology of how healthy cells go awry and become cancerous, to developing new diagnostic tests and treatments, to conducting research to improve a patient’s quality of life both during and after treatment. Although great strides have been made against this disease—breast cancer mortality rates have decreased in the U.S. by 41 percent among women since 1989 because of earlier detection and improved treatment2—the work is not yet done. Breast cancer is a disease that affects all, but not always equally. The Campaign will continue to address breast cancer disparities that exist for minority and other vulnerable groups through funded research with BCRF and various NGOs around the world.

William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., shares “As a Beauty Inspired, Values Driven company, we strive to make meaningful social investments toward issues that matter to our employees, customers, and partners around the world. Family values are and have always been at the core of The Estée Lauder Companies. When my mother, Evelyn H. Lauder, started The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign and co-created the Pink Ribbon, she had a vision of a breast cancer-free world. The Campaign remains unwavering in its mission to help end breast cancer.”

Breast cancer is not a disease that has a single story. It is as diverse and complex as ELC’s global community and it profoundly affects everyone it touches—patients, loved ones, doctors, caregivers, advocates, and more. This year’s creative features layers of the Pink Ribbon, the universally recognized symbol for breast cancer. Shades of pink, and different textures and designs, intertwine to signify the diversity of the disease, the equity The Campaign hopes to help achieve, and the unity in support of the entire breast cancer community worldwide.

The Campaign will take the following actions aligned to its mission:

Launch a new social media call to action to encourage engagement from supporters worldwide to raise funds for BCRF through the simple action of grabbing your favorite pink lipstick, drawing a ribbon, sharing your story using the hashtags #TimeToEndBreastCancer and #ELCdonates and tagging up to five people to participate. For every public, in-feed Instagram or Facebook post during the month of October featuring both #TimeToEndBreastCancer and #ELCdonates together, @esteelaudercompanies will donate $25 to @bcrfcure up to $150,000

Reinforce and build upon The Estée Lauder Companies’ legacy of breast cancer funding and furthering the company’s commitment to Racial Equity. The company and the Lauder Family will invest $1 million over two years towards research to help eliminate breast cancer disparities. Through grants with BCRF, two important new initiatives will be supported.

Illuminate buildings, monuments, and landmarks worldwide in glowing pink lights to raise awareness of breast health, including the Empire State Building, New York City and the Eiffel Tower, Paris.

Mobilize employees worldwide to positively impact communities and unite in action to support more than 60 breast cancer organizations around the world.

Convene world-class experts to educate on the importance of breast health.

Continue to produce and distribute informative materials and Pink Ribbons worldwide.

Drive donations to BCRF through ELCompanies.com/BreastCancerCampaign.

Elizabeth Hurley, the longstanding Global Ambassador for The Campaign shared, “My role as Global Ambassador for The Breast Cancer Campaign continues to be my life’s most meaningful work. I joined Evelyn to work on The Campaign shortly after she started it in the early 1990’s. Over the years, I’ve seen the powerful impact The Estée Lauder Companies has had on the global breast cancer community, including groundbreaking progress made through the research The Campaign has funded to advance science, treatments, and care. We must carry on Evelyn’s legacy and come together in support of The Campaign and help to find a cure for this disease.”

This year, 19 of The Estée Lauder Companies’ brands will support The Campaign's mission: AERIN, Aveda, Bobbi Brown, Bumble and bumble, Clinique, Darphin, DKNY, Donna Karan, Dr. Jart+, Estée Lauder, GLAMGLOW, Jo Malone London, La Mer, Lab Series, Michael Kors, Origins, Smashbox, TOM FORD BEAUTY, and Too Faced. Each will sell Pink Ribbon Products or make donations to BCRF and/or other charitable organizations around the world.

“The Estée Lauder Companies’ success is deeply rooted in our core values and the positive impact we have on our employees, our communities and the planet. The Breast Cancer Campaign is an authentic cornerstone of our commitments to being a Beauty Inspired, Values Driven company and we will continue our work to drive positive change for the breast cancer community and beyond,” said Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Through the collective efforts of its employees, consumers, and partners worldwide, The Campaign remains at the forefront of facilitating real progress against this disease, bringing it closer to its mission. Together, with the dedication of its global community, ELC can help create a breast cancer-free world for all.

To learn more about The Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign, visit ELCompanies.com/BreastCancerCampaign.

ABOUT THE ESTÉE LAUDER COMPANIES INC.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, Tommy Hilfiger, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Donna Karan New York, DKNY, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Michael Kors, Darphin, Tom Ford Beauty, Smashbox, Ermenegildo Zegna, AERIN, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, Kilian Paris, Too Faced, Dr. Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

1 World Health Organization, 2021

2 American Cancer Society® Facts and Figures 2020-2021

