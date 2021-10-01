Replimune Announces Presentations at the 2021 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. ( REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic™ platform, today announced four poster presentations at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 36th Annual Meeting being held November 10-14, 2021.



Details of Replimune’s poster presentations:

Abstract Title: A phase 1 clinical trial of RP2, an enhanced potency oncolytic HSV expressing an anti-CTLA-4 antibody, as a single agent and combined with nivolumab in patients with advanced solid tumors

Abstract Number: 507

Session Date and Time: November 12-14, 2021 from 7:00 AM ET- 5:00 PM ET

Location: Hall E

Abstract Title: ARTACUS: An open-label, multicenter, phase 1b/2 study of RP1 in solid organ transplant recipients with advanced cutaneous malignancies (Trial in Progress presentation)

Abstract Number: 550

Session Date and Time: November 12-14, 2021 from 7:00 AM ET- 5:00 PM ET

Location: Hall E

Abstract Title: CERPASS: A randomized, controlled, open-label, phase 2 study of cemiplimab ± RP1 in patients with advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (Trial in Progress presentation)

Abstract Number: 547

Session Date and Time: November 12-14, 2021 from 7:00 AM ET- 5:00 PM ET

Location: Hall E

Abstract Title: IGNYTE: An open-label, multicenter, phase 1/2 (Ph 1/2) clinical trial of RP1 ± nivolumab in patients with advanced solid tumors (Trial in Progress presentation)

Abstract Number: 506

Session Date and Time: November 12-14, 2021 from 7:00 AM ET- 5:00 PM ET

Location: Hall E

The full posters will be posted to the presentations section of the Replimune website at https://ir.replimune.com/events-and-presentations/presentations.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of oncolytic immune-gene therapies for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. Replimune’s Immulytic® platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment across a broad range of cancers. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action as well as in standalone indications. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

Investor Inquiries

Chris Brinzey

Westwicke, an ICR Company

339.970.2843

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

Lissette Steele

Verge Scientific Communications

202.930.4762 x 409

[email protected]