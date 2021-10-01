Wells Fargo Introduces ReflectSM, a New Credit Card that Rewards Cardholders for On-Time Payments

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Wells Fargo Introduces ReflectSM, a New Credit Card that Rewards Cardholders for On-Time Payments

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today the launch of the second card in the rollout of its new portfolio of consumer credit cards, the Wells+Fargo+Reflect%3Csup%3ESM%3C%2Fsup%3E+Card. Available today, Reflect is a no-annual fee1, everyday value card that rewards cardholders for making regular on-time payments — an industry first. Reflect follows the Active CashSM Card that launched in July, and offers a new type of value proposition not seen in the marketplace.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005318/en/

MV07230126B_810x455.jpg

Wells Fargo Introduces Reflect(SM), a New Credit Card that Rewards Cardholders for On-Time Payments (Photo: Wells Fargo)

“Following the successful launch of our Active Cash Card, we continue to stay focused on introducing cards that offer ‘industry-first,’ unique value propositions that suit customers at all stages of their financial lives, including customers who tend to carry a balance,” said Krista Phillips, head of Branded Cards and Marketing for Wells Fargo Credit Cards. “Our new Reflect Card rewards cardholders for good financial habits, extending the introductory APR for up to three additional months when payments are made on time, a compelling differentiator we believe consumers deserve.”

Designed for everyday spenders, Wells Fargo will begin taking applications for the Reflect card on October 1. As with each of the cards in the new Visa portfolio announced in June, Reflect offers a unique yet straightforward feature that rewards customers for making on-time payments — a habit that can help build credit over time. Customers can extend the 18-month introductory APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers by up to three months for a total of up to 21 months with on-time minimum payments during the introductory and extension periods, making Reflect the bank’s card with the longest-lasting and lowest possible introductory rate.

Features of Reflect include:

  • $0 annual fee.1
  • The introductory offer includes 0% intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 18 months from account opening. If customers make at least their minimum monthly payment on time for the first 18 months, the intro APR period is extended by up to three months for a total of up to 21 months; after that, a variable APR of 12.99% to 24.99% applies.1
  • Cell phone protection when customers pay their monthly cell phone bill with their Reflect Card. For more information, visit wellsfargo.com%2Fctp+%28PDF%29.
  • Through My Wells Fargo Deals, cardholders can earn cash back in the form of a statement credit when shopping, dining, or enjoying an experience simply by activating the deal in Online Banking and using their Reflect Card, or other eligible Wells Fargo credit and debit card.
  • Built-in Zero Liability Protection to ensure customers are not held responsible for any unauthorized transactions, when reported promptly.
  • For more information, visit wellsfargo.com%2Freflect.

“These continue to be uncertain times for consumers, so we want to provide simple, reliable tools to help them take control of their finances,” said Phillips. “Our customers know what works and what doesn’t work for them, and we’re pleased to offer a way to get a break from interest so they can plan for the future or pay off past expenses with a low, everyday APR even after the introductory period ends.”

In addition to Active Cash and Reflect, Wells Fargo will launch a new rewards line of credit cards in the near future. The bank’s new suite will be accepted anywhere Visa Credit is accepted, from millions of merchants worldwide.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells+Fargo+Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: %40WellsFargo.

About Visa

Visa is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable, and secure payment network — enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device, for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network, and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.

Cautionary statement about forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and business. Because forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we do not undertake to update them to reflect changes or events that occur after that date. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, refer to our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Forward-Looking Statements” discussion in Wells Fargo’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as well as to Wells Fargo’s other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, available on its website at www.sec.gov.

Important Terms & Conditions

1. There is an introductory 0% APR for purchases and balance transfers for 18 months from account opening; there is an extension of the introductory 0% APR for up to 3 months if you make on-time minimum payments during the introductory and extension periods. After that, a variable APR of 12.99% – 24.99% applies. There is a variable cash advance APR of 25.99%. These APRs will be based on your creditworthiness and will vary with the market based on the U.S. prime rate. A balance transfer request must be made within 120 days from account opening to qualify for the introductory APR. Minimum interest charge will be no less than $1.00. An introductory balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening applies; after that, a fee of up to 5% for each balance transfer, with a minimum of $5, applies. A cash advance fee of either $10 or 5% of the amount of each advance, whichever is greater, applies. An overdraft protection advance fee of $12.50 or $20 per day applies. A foreign currency conversion fee of 3% of each transaction applies. This information about the cost of the credit card account described here is accurate as of 10/04/2021. To find out what may have changed, call 1-800-932-6736. The Wells Fargo ReflectSM Card is issued by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

News Release Category: WF-PS

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211001005318r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005318/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment