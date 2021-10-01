Wells Fargo Introduces ReflectSM, a New Credit Card that Rewards Cardholders for On-Time Payments

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) announced today the launch of the second card in the rollout of its new portfolio of consumer credit cards, the Wells+Fargo+Reflect%3Csup%3ESM%3C%2Fsup%3E+Card. Available today, Reflect is a no-annual fee1, everyday value card that rewards cardholders for making regular on-time payments — an industry first. Reflect follows the Active CashSM Card that launched in July, and offers a new type of value proposition not seen in the marketplace.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005318/en/

Wells Fargo Introduces Reflect(SM), a New Credit Card that Rewards Cardholders for On-Time Payments (Photo: Wells Fargo)

“Following the successful launch of our Active Cash Card, we continue to stay focused on introducing cards that offer ‘industry-first,’ unique value propositions that suit customers at all stages of their financial lives, including customers who tend to carry a balance,” said Krista Phillips, head of Branded Cards and Marketing for Wells Fargo Credit Cards. “Our new Reflect Card rewards cardholders for good financial habits, extending the introductory APR for up to three additional months when payments are made on time, a compelling differentiator we believe consumers deserve.”

Designed for everyday spenders, Wells Fargo will begin taking applications for the Reflect card on October 1. As with each of the cards in the new Visa portfolio announced in June, Reflect offers a unique yet straightforward feature that rewards customers for making on-time payments — a habit that can help build credit over time. Customers can extend the 18-month introductory APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers by up to three months for a total of up to 21 months with on-time minimum payments during the introductory and extension periods, making Reflect the bank’s card with the longest-lasting and lowest possible introductory rate.

Features of Reflect include:

$0 annual fee. 1

The introductory offer includes 0% intro APR on purchases and qualifying balance transfers for the first 18 months from account opening. If customers make at least their minimum monthly payment on time for the first 18 months, the intro APR period is extended by up to three months for a total of up to 21 months; after that, a variable APR of 12.99% to 24.99% applies. 1

Cell phone protection when customers pay their monthly cell phone bill with their Reflect Card. For more information, visit wellsfargo.com%2Fctp+%28PDF%29.

Through My Wells Fargo Deals, cardholders can earn cash back in the form of a statement credit when shopping, dining, or enjoying an experience simply by activating the deal in Online Banking and using their Reflect Card, or other eligible Wells Fargo credit and debit card.

Built-in Zero Liability Protection to ensure customers are not held responsible for any unauthorized transactions, when reported promptly.

For more information, visit wellsfargo.com%2Freflect.

“These continue to be uncertain times for consumers, so we want to provide simple, reliable tools to help them take control of their finances,” said Phillips. “Our customers know what works and what doesn’t work for them, and we’re pleased to offer a way to get a break from interest so they can plan for the future or pay off past expenses with a low, everyday APR even after the introductory period ends.”

In addition to Active Cash and Reflect, Wells Fargo will launch a new rewards line of credit cards in the near future. The bank’s new suite will be accepted anywhere Visa Credit is accepted, from millions of merchants worldwide.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune’s 2021 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells+Fargo+Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: %40WellsFargo.

About Visa

Visa is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable, and secure payment network — enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device, for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network, and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.

Cautionary statement about forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements about our future financial performance and business. Because forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from expectations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we do not undertake to update them to reflect changes or events that occur after that date. For information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, refer to our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Forward-Looking Statements” discussion in Wells Fargo’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as well as to Wells Fargo’s other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, available on its website at www.sec.gov.

Important Terms & Conditions

1. There is an introductory 0% APR for purchases and balance transfers for 18 months from account opening; there is an extension of the introductory 0% APR for up to 3 months if you make on-time minimum payments during the introductory and extension periods. After that, a variable APR of 12.99% – 24.99% applies. There is a variable cash advance APR of 25.99%. These APRs will be based on your creditworthiness and will vary with the market based on the U.S. prime rate. A balance transfer request must be made within 120 days from account opening to qualify for the introductory APR. Minimum interest charge will be no less than $1.00. An introductory balance transfer fee of either $5 or 3% of each balance transfer, whichever is greater, for 120 days from account opening applies; after that, a fee of up to 5% for each balance transfer, with a minimum of $5, applies. A cash advance fee of either $10 or 5% of the amount of each advance, whichever is greater, applies. An overdraft protection advance fee of $12.50 or $20 per day applies. A foreign currency conversion fee of 3% of each transaction applies. This information about the cost of the credit card account described here is accurate as of 10/04/2021. To find out what may have changed, call 1-800-932-6736. The Wells Fargo ReflectSM Card is issued by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

News Release Category: WF-PS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005318/en/