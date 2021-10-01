Cornerstone Building Brands to Host Manufacturing Day Events in Six Communities

In honor of National Manufacturing Day 2021, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the “Company”), the largest manufacturer of exterior building products in North America, today announced that it will host events throughout October as part of an ongoing effort to showcase the importance of U.S. manufacturing and increase awareness of the outstanding career opportunities in the field. After hosting virtual-only events in 2020, this year’s events will offer a number of options to ensure students and community members can experience the programs safely.

The following facilities, all part of the Cornerstone Building Brands family, will participate in National Manufacturing Day:

October 1: Siding Group facility in Martinsburg, W. Va.

October 15: U.S. Windows facility in Dallas, Texas

October 22: Siding Group facility in York, Neb.

October 26: Metal Coaters facility in Middletown, Ohio

October 27: U.S. Windows facility in Welcome, N.C.

October 28: Engineered Buildings facility in Houston, Texas

National Manufacturing Day is an annual event supported locally by hundreds of manufacturers across the country. These in-person and virtual tours and presentations are designed to showcase modern manufacturing technology and career opportunities available to students, teachers, parents, job seekers and other local community members.

This year’s outreach is especially important as companies look to rebuild the workforce amidst the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, for example, the number of manufacturing job openings was at the highest level since the 1990s, by far.1 This shortage underscores the importance of education regarding the many unique and exciting career opportunities that exist within manufacturing.

“Our teams work together to create exterior building solutions that enable structural, environmental and aesthetic needs of our customers across North America, as well as strengthen our economy. We’re honored to raise awareness through Manufacturing Day events showcasing the many diverse opportunities in U.S. manufacturing,” said Rose Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cornerstone Building Brands. “In fact, manufacturers in the U.S. will need to fill four million jobs by 2030, an unprecedented need for skilled workers who can design, implement and operate the technologies that will be needed to manufacture the products to sustainably grow our communities. For our company and countless others, it is crucial to help fill the skills gap that exists today to build a powerful manufacturing workforce of the future.”

Manufacturing Day is produced by the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) with key contributions and support from the Manufacturing Institute (MI). In addition, they have launched the larger Creators Wanted initiative to reduce the skills gap and increase the number of students enrolling in technical or vocational schools. To learn more about local Cornerstone Building Brands Manufacturing Day events, visit www.CornerstoneBuildingBrands.com%2FMFGDay. Or, to get more information on Manufacturing Day or Creators Wanted, please go to www.creatorswanted.org.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in North America. Headquartered in Cary, N.C., we serve residential and commercial customers across the new construction and repair and remodel markets. Our market leading portfolio of products spans vinyl windows, vinyl siding, stone veneer, metal roofing, metal wall systems and metal accessories. Cornerstone Building Brands’ broad, multichannel distribution platform and expansive national footprint includes more than 20,000 employees at manufacturing, distribution and office locations throughout North America. Corporate stewardship and environmental, social and governance (ESG) responsibility are deeply embedded in our culture, and we are committed to contributing positively to the communities where we live, work and play. For more information, visit us at www.cornerstonebuildingbrands.com.

