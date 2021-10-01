General Electric Company Recommends Shareholders Reject "Mini-Tender" Offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

General Electric Company Recommends Shareholders Reject "Mini-Tender" Offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Oct 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

GE (NYSE: GE) today announced that it received notice of an unsolicited "mini-tender" offer by TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC Capital) to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares of GE common stock, which represents approximately 0.09% of the shares outstanding, at a price of $99.00 per share in cash. TRC Capital’s offer price is 4.62% less than the $103.80 closing price per share of GE’s common stock on September 24, 2021, the last trading day before the mini-tender offer commenced.

GE does not endorse TRC Capital’s unsolicited mini-tender offer and recommends that GE shareholders do not tender their shares in the offer because the offer is at a price below the current market price for GE’s shares.

TRC Capital has included in the terms of its offer a condition that the closing price of GE’s shares must not decrease. As a result, unless TRC Capital decides to waive this condition, GE shareholders who tender their shares in the offer would receive a below-market price for GE’s shares through the tender offer. The offer is also subject to numerous conditions, including TRC’s ability to obtain sufficient financing to consummate the offer.

Shareholders should obtain current market quotations for their shares, consult with their broker or financial advisor, and exercise caution with respect to TRC Capital’s mini-tender offer. GE recommends that shareholders who have not responded to TRC Capital’s offer take no action. Shareholders who have already tendered their shares may withdraw them at any time prior to 12:01 a.m. New York City time, on October 26, 2021, according to TRC Capital’s offering documents.

Mini-tender offers seek to acquire less than five percent of a company's outstanding shares. Consequently, they can avoid many disclosure and procedural requirements of U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rules that apply to offers for more than 5 percent of a company's outstanding shares.

The SEC has cautioned investors about mini-tender offers, stating that mini-tender offers “have been increasingly used to catch investors off guard,” and that investors “may end up selling their securities at below-market prices.” The SEC's guidance to investors on mini-tender offers is available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2Freportspubs%2Finvestor-publications%2Finvestorpubsminitendhtm.html.

GE encourages brokers and dealers, as well as other market participants, to review the SEC's letter regarding broker-dealer mini-tender offer dissemination and disclosure available at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov%2Fdivisions%2Fmarketreg%2Fminitenders%2Fsia072401.htm.

GE requests that a copy of this news release be included with all distributions of materials relating to TRC Capital’s mini-tender offer for shares of GE's common stock.

About GE

GE (

NYSE:GE, Financial) rises to the challenge of building a world that works. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today the company’s dedicated team, leading technology, and global reach and capabilities help the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. GE’s people are diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest level of integrity and focus to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for its customers. www.ge.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20211001005361r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005361/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment